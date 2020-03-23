Canoe Intelligence Wins Family Wealth Report’s 2020 Award for Most Innovative Client Solution

Award-winning provider is recognized for its innovative cloud-based, multi-layer encryption and enhanced delivery of alternative investment reporting data

/EIN News/ -- New York, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe Intelligence, a financial technology company on a mission to automate and improve alternative investment operations, today announced it has been named most Innovative Client Solution in Family Wealth Report’s 2020 awards program. Showcasing best-of-breed providers in the global private banking, wealth management and trusted advisor communities, the awards recognize companies, teams and individuals that the prestigious panel of judges deemed to have demonstrated innovation and excellence in 2019.

"It is an honor to be recognized for all the hard work the Canoe team does to ensure we deliver the highest caliber technology and service to our clients,” said Seth Brotman, CEO of Canoe Intelligence. “Winning this distinction sets us apart as a premier technology provider for institutional investors, capital allocators and asset servicing firms, and we look forward to setting the bar even higher in the year ahead.”

Canoe’s data management technology allows institutions, LPs and family offices to automate data extraction, document management and other operational processes in order to refocus capital and human resources on business performance and growth. The AI-driven Canoe platform was developed in 2013 for a billion-dollar, private investment firm and today is relied upon by hundreds of institutional investors, asset owners, administrators, advisors and family offices.

ClearView Financial Media’s CEO and Publisher of WealthBriefing, Stephen Harris, commented: “The firms that triumphed in these awards are all worthy winners, and I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations. These awards were judged solely on the basis of entrants’ submissions and their response to a number of specific questions, which had to be answered focusing on the client experience, not quantitative performance metrics. That is a unique, and I believe, compelling feature. These awards recognize the very best operators in the private client industry, with ‘independence’, ‘integrity’ and ‘genuine insight’ the watchwords of the judging process - such that the awards truly reflect excellence in wealth management.”

The award recognition is evidence of Canoe’s continued growth in the past year, as the company was shortlisted for The Family Wealth Report Awards in 2019. The news of the award follows Canoe’s recent announcement of its Series A funding with participation from Nasdaq Ventures, Hamilton Lane and other industry leaders.

ABOUT CANOE INTELLIGENCE

Canoe’s is the first-of-its-kind technology that allows capital allocators to unlock their data. Canoe reimagines operational workflows and enables clients to transform their processes in order to eliminate manual data entry. By combining industry expertise with the most sophisticated data capture technologies, Canoe automates the digitization of PDF reporting documents into actionable data and intelligence for institutional investors, allocators, and asset servicing firms. With Canoe, clients refocus capital and human resources on business performance and growth. Canoe’s AI-driven platform was developed in 2013 for Portage Partners LLC, a private investment firm, and is relied upon by hundreds of institutional investors, service providers, family offices, and allocators. For more information, visit www.canoeintelligence.com.

ABOUT CLEARVIEW FINANCIAL MEDIA LTD (“CLEARVIEW”)

ClearView Financial Media was founded by Chief Executive, Stephen Harris in 2004, to provide high quality ‘need to know’ information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the Family Wealth Report group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events programme. For more information, visit www.clearviewpublishing.com​.

