The Living Luxury Atlanta Team Announces Expansion of Services and Welcomes New Agents & Administrators

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The renowned real estate company The Living Luxury Atlanta team is pleased to announce the continued expansion of its sales & administrative teams that will continue to redefine the real estate lifestyle shift. As a global community of traditional & luxury property professionals, the company is enhancing its expertise by adding 3 new sales agents, 2 new administrative staff and a business development director.The Living Luxury Atlanta Team always provides insights to home sellers into “what buyers really want”. The Living Luxury Atlanta team believes that such innovation serves to improve the overall successful results fabric of the transaction, and invariably improves our ability to deliver for our clients.Living Luxury Atlanta is a full service real estate brokerage team with a background spanning a combined 30 years of experience. They have a proven track record of superior outcomes and insights. Living Luxury Atlanta offers a wide array of traditional and luxurious homes for their growing niche client base of affluent home sellers and buyers.By bringing new talent on-board, the firm has punctuated their capacity to save their clients time and money while boosting the existing level of service. As a result the firm also expects to have a significant increase in donations to their partner charities, most notably Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta



