iSIGN Media Contributes its Safety Alert Messaging (“SAM”) Technology Solution to Provide the Public with Instant Mobile Alerts for COVID-19 at No Charge

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (“iSIGN” or “Company”) (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions, today announced the offer of free use of its Safety Alert Messaging (“SAM”) solution to all levels of medical, health and emergency responders across Canada for the next six months.



SAM is a technology based mobile messaging system that enables the controlled broadcast of critical information to registered recipients . Registered recipients can be as broad as the general public, or as narrow as salaried and contract employees and can be assigned into various sub-groups, allowing for messages to be directed only to specific groups or to everyone, depending on needs. Due to SAM’s ‘message received’ alert function, SAM messages are more obvious to recipients when they are received than texts and email.

As an example, should a hospital administrator want to message individual groups of workers, such as doctors, nurses, cleaning staff, etc., iSIGN’s backend dashboard can be used to assign all registrants into their respective groups. Then the administrator would simply select who they wished the message to be sent to – one group, multiple groups or all groups.

As SAM supports iOS and Android in-app messaging, the SAM app is available in both the Google Play and Apple app stores. Broadcasters log into the SAM dashboard via their web browser, create and then send messages to their registered recipients in a matter of minutes. Sent messages are stored within the dashboard for later reference as required until the sender deletes them.

iSIGN is pleased to announce that the Abington Court Retirement Residence, located in Hamilton has accepted our offer for no charge SAM messaging.

iSIGN has been requested to contact a major health facility located in iSIGN’s home city of Richmond Hill, Ontario, who recently honoured iSIGN as one of the City’s four recipients of the 2019 Innovators of the Year.

iSIGN has made the same no charge offer to Hi-Tek Media and its sister company Omni Veil Inc., located in Las Vegas, Nevada, who has gladly accepted. They will be reaching out to their various contacts to extend the same offer.

The goal of iSIGN and Hi-Tek Media/Omni Veil Inc. is to help our respective medical services, governments, schools and communities combat the spread of COVID-19 and aid in the return of normalcy to everyday life.



About iSIGN Media

iSIGN, a Canadian company based in Toronto (Richmond Hill), Ontario is a data-focused, software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that is a pioneering leader in the areas of location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing utilizing Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi connectivity in complete privacy. Creators of the Smart suite of products, a patented interactive proximity marketing technology, iSIGN enables the delivery of messages to mobile devices in proximity, with real-time reporting and analytics on a variety of metrics. 2019 winner of Richmond Hill’s Innovator of the Year award. Partners include IBM, Keyser Retail Solutions, Baylor University, Verizon Wireless, TELUS and Mtrex Network Solutions. www.isignmedia.com

About Hi-Tek Media

Hi-Tek Media is a full-service digital advertising and marketing company with 21 years of experience in marketing. Hi-Tek is uniquely positioned to provide cutting edge marketing, digital production and media management Hi-Tek is certified with Google and Facebook and the expansion of our Omni Veil Digital Platform will set us apart from our competitors. www.Hi-TekMedia.com

About Omni Veil Inc.

The Omni Veil is a 24/7 Digital Network based in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Network sends out instant traffic notifications, safety messages and branded content for all mobile users. The revolution of the mobile machine’s Bluetooth®, Wi-Fi and Application technologies was developed to keep the public notified, consider first responders’ safety and modernize the way businesses advertise in real time. www.theomniveil.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations, which involve risks and uncertainties associated with iSIGN Media’s business and the environment in which the business operates. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect iSIGN Media’s current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. iSIGN Media assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

© 2020 iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. All Rights Reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

Company contacts:

Alex Romanov

President

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc.

alex@isignmedia.com



Hi-Tek Media

sales@hi-tekmedia.com

Lacy Ramon

Director of Digital Technology

Omni Veil Inc.

lacy@theomniveil.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor Its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this release.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.