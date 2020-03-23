Kornit Digital Introduces NeoPigment™ Robusto Softener Solution for Fashion on Demand

Solution allows Kornit Presto users to manufacture on demand for top retail and fashion brands, with no compromise on handfeel

/EIN News/ -- ROSH HA’AYN, Israel, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in digital textile printing technology, announced the release of its new NeoPigment™ Robusto Softener solution for Presto, the company’s system for digital, pigment-based direct-to-fabric decoration. Reflecting Kornit’s commitment to expanding sustainable, on-demand (i.e. waste-free) decoration capabilities to all corners of the textile industry, this solution eliminates a key barrier between digital, pigment-based impressions and the fashion industry—namely, a softer handfeel.



The new Softener solution is a product of the brand’s continuous innovation strategy, making Kornit technology the fashion world’s solution for on-demand proximity production. By streamlining the end-to-end process, these systems eliminate the need to predict demand and manage inventory, while supporting global sustainability imperatives. Offering vibrant colors, intricate design capabilities, and a fabric touch that is second to none, Kornit’s pigment-based digital print solutions require minimal space and labor relative to competitive offerings.

“The new Softener addresses the final sticking point we’ve encountered for high fashion and other markets considering a move to digital printing—and that’s the touch, the physical feel of the finished piece,” says Ronen Samuel, Kornit CEO. “Being able to produce precisely and only what is sold, and doing so in a manner that reflects the premium modern consumers place on community and social responsibility, is the key to stability and growth in these uncertain times.”

Kornit digital textile print systems are GOTS and ECO PASSPORT by OEKO-TEX® certified.

Learn more about Kornit Presto with NeoPigment Robusto Softener solution, and the ways it can transform decorated textiles.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. Kornit delivers complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software and after-sales support. Leading the digital direct-to-garment printing market with its exclusive eco-friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit caters directly to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornit’s technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: Digitally printing with a single ink set onto multiple types of fabric with no additional finishing processes. Founded in 2003, Kornit Digital is a global company, headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific, and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit Kornit Digital at www.kornit.com .

Press contact

Carmen Deville Makover

Head of Global PR

carmen.makover@kornit.com



