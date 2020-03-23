One million meals plus: Rogers supports Food Banks Canada’s efforts to address critical food shortages caused by COVID-19

Awareness campaign will reach 30 million Canadians weekly over the next four weeks through Rogers TV and radio stations

These are uncertain times for us all, but many Canadians – including children – face the fear of not knowing how, where, or even if, they will get their next meal.



Facing funding shortages and an unprecedented surge in demand as the economic impact of COVID-19 deepens, Food Banks Canada (FBC) has announced a goal of raising $150 million to fund the public’s need for food for the next 90 days. FBC directly supports 650 food banks, helping thousands of programs across the country, and some are experiencing up to a 50% decrease in donations with just over two weeks supply left.

Committed to helping Food Banks Canada continue safely serving Canadians in need during these uncertain times, Rogers is donating one million meals and helping raise awareness of this urgent need through a national awareness campaign to help fill the shelves.

Rogers is leveraging the power of its 108 television and radio assets, along with its digital and social platforms, for an awareness campaign that will reach more than 30 million Canadians each week across the country. Beginning this week and airing for the next four weeks, the public service announcements will air in high rotation across Rogers’ suite of media assets, driving donations by individuals and companies to foodbankscanada.ca to help ensure our neighbours living with food insecurity in communities across the country have enough food to make it through this public health crisis.

Additionally, through employee contributions and a corporate donation, Rogers will bring more than one million meals to families across Canada.

“During these challenging times, we all want to find ways of helping one another. Nobody should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from,” said Joe Natale, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rogers. “Partnering with Food Banks Canada is one way our Rogers family of 25,000 team members can help. We hope to encourage fellow Canadians and other corporations to contribute in any way they can. Together we can all do our part to make these uncertain times a little easier.”

“While there is always a need, the increased demands of COVID-19 has made helping the most vulnerable people in our communities that much harder. I’m impressed with the devotion and the ingenuity of the food bank network but we can’t continue to offer these services to Canadians without support,” said Chris Hatch, CEO, Food Banks Canada. “We are very appreciative that our friends at Rogers have helped lean in and support us during this crisis. Every action matters now more than ever, as we try to put our collective arms around this growing, essential need.”

Canadians who can help make a contribution of any size are asked to visit foodbankscanada.ca to help reach Food Banks Canada’s goal of raising $150 million. Donations will support Food Banks Canada to provide local food banks with the resources they need to adapt their client delivery processes in light of social distancing, manage demand with a decrease in volunteer resources, purchase much needed staples and help clients in quarantine situations by providing essential food supports to them in home.

