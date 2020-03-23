Enphase Energy Recognizes Good Faith Energy for Inc. 5000 Series Ranking

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced that its solar installation partner, Good Faith Energy has been ranked 10th on the Inc. 5000 Series: Texas list of the fastest-growing private companies in Texas. Good Faith Energy is a fast-growing solar installation company that serves homeowners in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex exclusively with smart energy products from Enphase.



Good Faith Energy leverages the full range of Enphase products for its customers and takes advantage of Enphase installer services to grow its business. As a solar installation company headquartered in Dallas, Good Faith Energy is committed to serving solar homeowners in Texas as a local Enphase partner. In anticipation of bringing resilient solar-plus-storage solutions to its customers, Good Faith Energy will open a customer experience center to showcase always-on Enphase Ensemble™ technology and offer product demonstrations of Enphase Encharge™ energy storage systems.

“Microinverters are the brains of solar systems, and we decided to use Enphase exclusively because we want to deliver the most reliable and smartest solar systems to our customers,” said Mohammed Abdalla, president and founder at Good Faith Energy. “Working with Enphase has allowed us to provide our customers with a world-class solar experience, and our use of the Enphase homeowner sales lead program has significantly reduced our customer acquisition costs. We are also excited about the launch of the Enphase Encharge energy storage system to help bring fully integrated energy resilience to Texas homeowners at risk of storm-related power outages.”

“Good Faith Energy is a prime example of a solar installation company that takes full advantage of the advances in technology, reliability, and customer experience benefits Enphase is focused on providing,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “We congratulate Mohammed and his team at Good Faith Energy for being ranked 10th on Inc.'s inaugural ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in Texas, and we look forward to a bright solar future together in the state.”

To learn more about going solar with Good Faith Energy in Texas, please visit the Good Faith Energy website , and visit the Enphase website to learn more about all-in-one solar-plus-storage systems from Enphase.

