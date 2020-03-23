H2O Innovation Celebrates World Water Day by Highlighting 100 Million Gallons of Recycled Water for its Virginia WaterHub® Project

/EIN News/ -- QUEBEC CITY, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce its water reuse project, Virginia WaterHub®, carried out in partnership with Sustainable Water, has reached 100 million gallons of recycled water since its commissioning nine months ago. This important milestone reached is also part of an awareness campaign surrounding World Water Day.



“Water is a resource that is and will be more and more vital not only to humans, but also to industrial activity. Each year, more than 2 million deaths are attributable to unsafe water (source: WHO). It is a precious resource, the price of which is often unknown or unfair, and that is why it must be used better. Water recycling is one of today’s technological innovations that the Corporation wishes to promote more”, stated Frédéric Dugré, President and Chief Executive Officer of H 2 O Innovation.

The Virginia WaterHub® water treatment project combines membrane bioreactor ("MBR") and reverse osmosis ("RO") technologies. This treatment facility intercepts approximately 500,000 gallons per day of wastewater from an industrial campus and treats it using the Corporation’s open platform technology, the flexMBRTM. This is followed by RO polishing to create a blended water suitable for reuse within the onsite cooling towers.

“Here we have a great example of the synergies that can emerge from our unique business model, where each business pillar leverages the others in order to offer a complete and added-value service to our customers. The implementation of this project was particularly challenging due to the complexity of multiple unit operations having to work together to provide successful treatment. We want to thank all of our staff who were involved for their hard work that led to this excellent water reuse reference. We are currently working on other similar projects and look forward to significant growth in this sector”, added Fraser Kent, Director of Wastewater Projects for H 2 O Innovation.

About H 2 O Innovation

H 2 O Innovation designs and provides state-of-the-art, custom-built and integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy and natural resources end-users. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars which are i) water & wastewater projects, and aftermarket services; ii) specialty products, including a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and specialized products for the water treatment industry; and iii) operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

