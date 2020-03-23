Aptean Supports Research to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic by Offering Worldwide Complimentary GenomeQuest Usage to Scientific Community

Leading IP Sequence Search Resource Expands Access to the World's Largest Intellectual Property Sequence Database

/EIN News/ -- ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To support the scientific community researching the COVID-19 pandemic, also referred to as the novel Coronavirus, Aptean , a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced today its commitment to fighting the deadly virus through the worldwide use of its platform, GenomeQuest.



Aptean’s GenomeQuest is the world’s largest intellectual property sequence database that uses proprietary, state-of-the-art sequence comparison algorithms for in-depth search and analysis. Since February, Aptean has been offering cost-free, limited-access GenomeQuest accounts to scientists researching the virus in the countries most impacted by COVID-19. The company is now extending this offer to companies around the world, providing essential genetic information and analysis tools to support their efforts to diagnose and cure the disease. This access can also aid in potentially creating vaccines to prevent similar outbreaks in the future.

“The novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is continuing to spread worldwide, creating global concern and uncertainty. As scientists work to come up with a vaccine for the disease, we’ve utilized the genetic sequence information in the NCBI virus database, in conjunction with GenomeQuest, our intellectual property sequence search tool, to provide scientists with a unique set of benefits critical to support the research,” says Martin Wagstaff, Group Vice President of Compliance Solutions at Aptean.

Through GenomeQuest, researchers can:

Utilize the product’s best-in-class sequence analysis tools by securely uploading their own proprietary sequence data—allowing users to leverage their own data in tandem with publically available COVID-19 sequence data inside a secure, confidential environment;

Collect data insights on a single-base level or over a large amount of data—more thorough analyses can be conducted on GenomeQuest than on public platforms, resulting in a shorter time frame to data insights;

Search the latest information with access to nearly 450 million patent sequences, many of which are not available on public sites.

Wagstaff adds, “GenomeQuest also has a unique group of search algorithms and the unique capability to identify very specific variant sequences, neither of which is available elsewhere.”

Made available early February, this offering will remain accessible to researchers as long as it is relevant to the status of the outbreak. The database will be updated as new information comes available.

For more information on Aptean GenomeQuest, click here .

