TPI Composites, Inc. Publishes Its First Sustainability Report Highlighting Its Target to Decarbonize the Electric Sector and Electrify the Vehicle Fleet

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPIC), the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades with a global footprint, today published its first sustainability report highlighting its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives. TPI is committed to advance the decarbonization of the electric sector and electrification of the vehicle fleet.



The report highlights how TPI has incorporated sustainability and ESG into our day-to-day operations, TPI’s substantial improvement in safety over the last four years, and the significant potential contribution to global emissions reduction resulting from wind blades sold in 2019.

“We are proud to present our first sustainability report and ESG initiatives to our stakeholders,” said Steve Lockard, CEO of TPI Composites. “This is one of many important steps TPI is taking in our ESG journey.”

The report can be found in the Sustainability section of TPI’s website https://www.tpicomposites.com/English/our-company/sustainability/default.aspx . The report was published in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative Core Option and includes the Wind Technology & Project Developers disclosure according to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board.

About TPI Composites, Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. is the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market with a global manufacturing footprint. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long-term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and transportation markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories in the U.S., China, Mexico, Turkey and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany.

Investor Relations

480-315-8742

investors@TPIComposites.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.