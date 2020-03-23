CEO of Champignon Brands Shares Strategic Goals in Exclusive NetworkNewsWire Broadcast

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsAudio – Champignon Brands Inc. (CSE: SHRM) today announces the broadcast of its audio interview with NetworkNewsAudio (“NNA”), one of 40+ brands in the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”).



The interview can be heard at: http://nnw.fm/S39Tu

Champignon Brands CEO Gareth Birdsall joins NNW’s Stuart Smith in an interview that delves into the company’s strategic plan to expand its portfolio and become a preeminent player in the emerging psychedelic medicine arena. Headquartered in Vancouver, Champignon aims to promote the health and wellness benefits of functional mushrooms, which are used in a wide variety of health care and pharmaceutical products.

Champignon’s portfolio of mushroom-derived consumer packaged goods (CPGs) includes the Company’s flagship brand, Vitality Superteas, which are sold worldwide through the company’s e-commerce store, as well as in boutique coffee shops and health supplement retailers in Canada. While Champignon’s achievements so far this year are impressive, Birdsall said the company is “just getting started.”

“We’ve achieved some pretty impressive sales from around the globe, revamped our e-commerce website, as well as commenced certain research and development initiatives,” Birdsall said, noting Champignon recently completed an initial public offering and is planning to achieve listings in Frankfurt, Germany, and on the OTC marketplace in the U.S.

“We have some very exciting acquisitions in the pipeline. We’re going to look to bolster our clinical infrastructure and participate in the discovery of novel drugs, all while leveraging our delivery systems and the proprietary mushroom extract that we’ve developed to date,” he added.

As a research-driven company specializing in the formulation, manufacturing and distribution of a suite of artisanal mushroom health supplements, Champignon will leverage its proprietary mushroom extract formulations into a new asset class of psychedelic inspired medicines.

“We view psychedelic medicine and all associated novel drug discovery and delivery systems as potentially the biggest impact and disrupter to general medicine and big pharma as we know it today. Our kicker is the fact that we’re looking to emerge as a preeminent player in the psychedelic medicine arena.”

Legalization of psychedelics for use in medicine is gaining momentum across the United States. An increasing number of researchers are turning their attention toward the study of psilocybin, the psychedelic molecule found in various mushrooms, as a means to treat otherwise untreatable illnesses. Investors are beginning to take a serious look at the sector as well.

“You’re seeing all this speculative capital that has done so well in the cannabis industry and they’re looking to redeploy into something new, something that’s transformative,” Birdsall said. “We’re really betting on psychedelic medicine and on being that vertical.”

Listen to the full interview here: http://nnw.fm/S39Tu

About Champignon Brands Inc.

Champignon Brands Inc. (CSE: SHRM) is a Canadian based company dedicated to the distribution of artisanal medicinal mushrooms infused products. The Champignon team is mandated with enhancing the health and wellness of millions of potential consumers through the distribution of a premium, mushroom-infused product suite. Champignon continues to be inspired by sustainability, as all of its eligible SKUs are organic, non-GMO and vegan certified.

For more information on Champignon Brands Inc., please visit: www.ChampignonBrands.com/

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio (“NNA”) allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, CEO interviews and a company AudioPressRelease (“APR”). These audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NNA can assist your company by cutting through the overload of information in today's market. NNA brings its Client Partners unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNA is just one site within our sizable family of 40+ brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”). IBN is a comprehensive provider of news and original articles; we aggregate and syndicate this content for much bigger impact. IBN also adds Press Release Enhancement and a full array of social media communication solutions and has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, IBN has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience comprising investors, consumers, journalists and the general public with an ever-growing distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets across the nation.

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.