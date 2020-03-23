ManTech Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call for April 29, 2020

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech International Corporation (Nasdaq: MANT) will issue its first quarter fiscal year 2020 earnings press release after close of market Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Management will discuss financial results in a conference call beginning at 5 p.m. EDT.



Analysts may participate in the conference call by dialing (877) 638-9567 (domestic) or (253) 237-1032 (international) and entering pass code 1580468. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through a link on the Investor Relations section of the ManTech website ( http://investor.mantech.com ). A replay of the conference call will be available on the ManTech website approximately 2 hours after the conclusion of the call.

About ManTech International Corporation

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 50 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems and software engineering solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .

ManTech International Corporation

Investor Relations Media Stephen Vather Jim Crawford VP, M&A and Investor Relations Executive Director, External Communications (703) 218-6093 571-446-7550 Stephen.Vather@ManTech.com James.Crawford2@ManTech.com



