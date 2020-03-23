MVP Aviation Spearheads National Solution – Challenge to the FAA – During COVID-19 Emergency

A flight school calls for regulatory relief to allow emergency transport services – similar to Emergency Declaration - 49 CFR § 390.23, No. 2020-002

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Under current rules, a flight school cannot use training aircraft and Certified Flight Instructors to transport essential supplies, equipment, or persons – while charging for it. Though these aircraft are inspected to strict FAA Standards every 100 hours, and are flown almost daily by commercially rated instructors for commercial operations like: flight instructing, aerial tours, photography, and pipeline patrol – they are prohibited from providing on-demand transport services. As flight training is being curtailed by the pandemic many of these operators are left to flounder. Yet, there remains a growing and unmet need for expedited transport. Flight schools are valuable assets that are standing-by to help.This past Monday, March 13th, the Federal Motor Carrier Administration – under the Department of Transportation – approved an emergency measure to allow motor carriers to expand their transport capacity during this crisis (49 CFR § 390.23, No. 2020-002).On March 21st the Wall Street Journal published an article – Lobbyists Pile On to Get Wins for Clients Into Coronavirus Stimulus Package – about industries clamoring for government dollars in order to sustain. Chief amongst them is the aviation industry. The writers, Mullins and Mann, affirm that “many companies are pushing for measures aimed at corporate survival during a historic economic downturn: injections of government cash, tax credits, and deregulations aimed at keeping them afloat through the pandemic.” MVP Aviation is opting for deregulation. “We just want to work, and be part of the solution,” says Dobbins, MVP Aviation.MVP is asking the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) – which is also under the Department of Transportation – to approve an emergency measure allowing small commercial aircraft operators to help too, by expanding expedited transport during this period of National Emergency.“We just want to work, and be part of the solution.” MVPOn-demand charter operators are regulated under 14 CFR Part 135. They are often cost prohibitive when there is a need for small loads to be flown over short distances. An example could be COVID-19 test kit distribution or the redistribution of ventilators, throughout rural communities. Most counties have a local airport. However, most of these are not serviced by a cost effective air service. By loosening constraints and allowing small-entity operations, some will argue that it competes with present Part 135 Charter Operators. But this is simply not the case. The majority of charters fly small jets or medium-size turboprop aircraft. They are not economically feasible in operations suited for Cessna 172s and when it comes to the short haul. Especially when they are equipped like MVP Aviation’s Superhawk, hauling up to a 600 lb payload, and able to operate out of 1,500 feet runways. Lastly, the Cessna 172 is arguably the safest small aircraft ever produced, and it is a waste of assets to allow them to sit idle in a time of national crisis.David DobbinsMVP Aviation706.393.6565E-mail us at: Info@MVPaviation.comMVP Aviation is an affiliate of Eureka Earth . Visit us on social media at:FacebookTwitterMVP Aviation is based at Augusta Regional Airport (AGS), Bush Field – and provides both flight training and aerial photography. MVP is also a value-added service provider for Eureka Earth – an Augusta tech startup, developing a nationwide program for civilian operated Aerial Intelligence services – Live HD, on demand and controlled from anywhere.



