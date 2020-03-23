AllSurplus Marketplace Launches Free Solution to Aid Small Business Customers in Raising Capital

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllSurplus , the leading global marketplace for selling and buying surplus assets, is pleased to announce it has launched a free program for small businesses to list and sell surplus equipment to raise capital to meet their needs. This program enables small businesses to respond to the changing business climate and quickly generate liquidity by selling surplus and idle assets through a safe, trusted and secure B2B online auction marketplace. AllSurplus.com sells assets in over 100 categories and currently features nearly 5,000 assets for sale. The marketplace is powered by Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) and leverages its 20 years of experience selling over $8.0 billion in business assets.



“Small businesses are the backbone of our global economy. Given the current environment, it has never been more important to help small business customers get back on their feet. We have therefore waived all seller fees for listing and selling assets in our e-commerce marketplace to enable these customers to raise cash and meet their working capital needs,” said Bill Angrick, chief executive officer of Liquidity Services. “Moreover, given that in-person gatherings, such as live auctions, present a heightened public health care risk, customers can rely on our online marketplace solutions to securely transact business on a global scale with minimal in-person contact and maximum flexibility. We have proudly supported small business customers and entrepreneurs who have bought and sold billions of dollars of assets in our online marketplace over the past 20 years and we will continue to stand by them now,” continued Angrick.

Liquidity Services’ AllSurplus marketplace provides small business customers the smartest, fastest way to sell assets in virtually any category, including wholesale and retail goods inventory, light and heavy-duty trucks, vehicles, construction and material handling equipment, IT assets and diversified manufacturing equipment.

Sellers can take control of their surplus sales by listing assets at any time, from any location and on any device with their own terms of sale. We also provide consultation with a dedicated client account representative and manage the entire payment collection and closing process on behalf of sellers.



Interested small business sellers can sign up online or contact the AllSurplus customer service center at 1-800-310-4604 or e-mail Sell@AllSurplus.com.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. The company employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government sellers. Our superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 14,000 sellers worldwide. With over $8 billion in completed transactions, and approximately 3.6 million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart commerce solutions. Visit us at LiquidityServices.com .

Contact:

Liquidity Services

Julie Davis

202.558.6234

julie.davis@liquidityservices.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.