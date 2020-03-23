Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Availability of CAPLYTA™ (lumateperone) for Adult Patients with Schizophrenia

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITCI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that CAPLYTA (lumateperone) is now available to pharmacies in the U.S. CAPLYTA is an oral, once daily medicine approved for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

“At Intra-Cellular Therapies, we understand the lifelong debilitating struggle people with schizophrenia experience. The need for new treatment options for this community has driven our efforts to bring CAPLYTA to market,” said Mark Neumann, Chief Commercial Officer of Intra-Cellular Therapies. “We have an experienced commercial team and have developed a comprehensive strategy with a multi-channel promotional plan to support the launch of CAPLYTA in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, affordability support programs are available to eligible CAPLYTA patients.”

The efficacy of CAPLYTA 42 mg was demonstrated in two placebo-controlled trials, showing a statistically significant benefit over placebo on the primary endpoint, the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score. The most common adverse reactions (≥5% and twice the rate of placebo) for the recommended dose of CAPLYTA vs. placebo were somnolence/sedation (24% vs.10%) and dry mouth (6% vs. 2%). In pooled data from short term studies, mean changes from baseline in weight gain, fasting glucose, triglycerides and total cholesterol were similar between CAPLYTA and placebo. The incidence of extrapyramidal symptoms was 6.7% for CAPLYTA and 6.3% for placebo.

We recognize this is an extraordinary and challenging time with COVID-19; we are monitoring developments closely and we will adapt our approach as appropriate. To complement our current launch plan, we have developed remote capabilities for detailing, sampling and peer to peer interactions designed to ensure physicians are properly educated on CAPLYTA. We will also rely more heavily on digital promotion to augment the remote interactions of our sales colleagues.

We have substantial product supply in the U.S. with long expiry dating to support expected demand. Each 30-capsule pack of CAPLYTA covers once daily dosing for one month. Sample packs of 10 capsules are available for healthcare professionals. More information about CAPLYTA is available at 888-252-ITCI or at CAPLYTA.com.

Important Safety Information

Boxed Warning: Elderly patients with dementia-related psychosis treated with antipsychotic drugs are at an increased risk of death. CAPLYTA is not approved for the treatment of patients with dementia-related psychosis.

Contraindications: CAPLYTA is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to lumateperone or any components of CAPLYTA.

Warnings & Precautions: Antipsychotic drugs have been reported to cause:

Cerebrovascular Adverse Reactions in Elderly Patients with Dementia-Related Psychosis , including stroke and transient ischemic attack. See BOXED WARNING above.



, including stroke and transient ischemic attack. See BOXED WARNING above. Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome , which is a potentially fatal reaction. Signs and symptoms include: hyperpyrexia, muscle rigidity, delirium, autonomic instability, elevated creatinine phosphokinase, myoglobinuria (and/or rhabdomyolysis), and acute renal failure. Manage with immediate discontinuation of CAPLYTA and close monitoring.



, which is a potentially fatal reaction. Signs and symptoms include: hyperpyrexia, muscle rigidity, delirium, autonomic instability, elevated creatinine phosphokinase, myoglobinuria (and/or rhabdomyolysis), and acute renal failure. Manage with immediate discontinuation of CAPLYTA and close monitoring. Tardive Dyskinesia , a syndrome of potentially irreversible, dyskinetic, and involuntary movements which may increase as the duration of treatment and total cumulative dose increases. Discontinue CAPLYTA if clinically appropriate.



, a syndrome of potentially irreversible, dyskinetic, and involuntary movements which may increase as the duration of treatment and total cumulative dose increases. Discontinue CAPLYTA if clinically appropriate. Metabolic Changes , including hyperglycemia, diabetes mellitus, dyslipidemia, and weight gain. Measure weight and assess fasting plasma glucose and lipids when initiating CAPLYTA and monitor periodically during long-term treatment.



, including hyperglycemia, diabetes mellitus, dyslipidemia, and weight gain. Measure weight and assess fasting plasma glucose and lipids when initiating CAPLYTA and monitor periodically during long-term treatment. Leukopenia, Neutropenia, and Agranulocytosis (including fatal cases) . Perform complete blood counts in patients with pre-existing low white blood cell count (WBC) or history of leukopenia or neutropenia. Discontinue CAPLYTA if clinically significant decline in WBC occurs in absence of other causative factors.



. Perform complete blood counts in patients with pre-existing low white blood cell count (WBC) or history of leukopenia or neutropenia. Discontinue CAPLYTA if clinically significant decline in WBC occurs in absence of other causative factors. Orthostatic Hypotension and Syncope . Monitor heart rate and blood pressure and warn patients with known cardiovascular or cerebrovascular disease.



. Monitor heart rate and blood pressure and warn patients with known cardiovascular or cerebrovascular disease. Falls . CAPLYTA may cause somnolence, postural hypotension, and motor and/or sensory instability, which may lead to falls and, consequently, fractures and other injuries. Assess patients for risk when using CAPLYTA.



. CAPLYTA may cause somnolence, postural hypotension, and motor and/or sensory instability, which may lead to falls and, consequently, fractures and other injuries. Assess patients for risk when using CAPLYTA. Seizures . Use CAPLYTA cautiously in patients with a history of seizures or with conditions that lower seizure threshold.



. Use CAPLYTA cautiously in patients with a history of seizures or with conditions that lower seizure threshold. Potential for Cognitive and Motor Impairment . Advise patients to use caution when operating machinery or motor vehicles until they are reasonably certain CAPLYTA therapy does not affect them adversely.



. Advise patients to use caution when operating machinery or motor vehicles until they are reasonably certain CAPLYTA therapy does not affect them adversely. Body Temperature Dysregulation . Use CAPLYTA with caution in patients who may experience conditions that may increase core body temperature such as strenuous exercise, extreme heat, dehydration, or concomitant anticholinergics.



. Use CAPLYTA with caution in patients who may experience conditions that may increase core body temperature such as strenuous exercise, extreme heat, dehydration, or concomitant anticholinergics. Dysphagia. Use CAPLYTA with caution in patients at risk for aspiration.

Drug Interactions: Avoid concomitant use with CYP3A4 inducers and moderate or strong CYP3A4 inhibitors.

Special Populations: Neonates exposed to antipsychotic drugs during the third trimester of pregnancy are at risk for extrapyramidal and/or withdrawal symptoms following delivery. Breastfeeding is not recommended. Avoid use in patients with moderate or severe hepatic impairment.

Adverse Reactions: The most common adverse reactions in clinical trials with CAPLYTA vs. placebo were somnolence/sedation (24% vs. 10%) and dry mouth (6% vs. 2%).

Please click here to see full Prescribing Information including Boxed Warning .

About CAPLYTA (lumateperone)

CAPLYTA is an oral, once daily medicine approved for the treatment of schizophrenia of adults (42mg/day).

The mechanism of action of CAPLYTA in the treatment of schizophrenia is unknown. However, the efficacy of CAPLYTA could be mediated through a combination of antagonist activity at central serotonin 5-HT2A receptors and postsynaptic antagonist activity at central dopamine D2 receptors.

CAPLYTA is being developed for the treatment of bipolar depression, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease, depression and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. CAPLYTA has not been demonstrated to be safe and effective in these other areas.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company founded on Nobel prize-winning research that allows us to understand how therapies affect the inner-workings of cells in the body. The company leverages this intracellular approach to develop innovative treatments for people living with complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases. For more information, please visit www.intracellulartherapies.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, our expectations regarding our commercialization of CAPLYTA, including the impact of COVID-19 on the commercialization of CAPLYTA and our ability to adapt our approach as appropriate, the sales force that we expect to deploy and the promotional efforts we expect to utilize in support of the product; the supply and availability of and demand for our product, and our beliefs about the potential utility of our product candidates; and development efforts and plans under the caption “About Intra-Cellular Therapies.” All such forward-looking statements are based on management's present expectations and are subject to certain factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, outcome of events, timing and performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: there are no guarantees that CAPLYTA will be commercially successful; we may encounter issues, delays or other challenges in launching or commercializing CAPLYTA; the COVID-19 pandemic may negatively impact our commercial plans and sales for CAPLYTA; the COVID-19 pandemic may negatively impact the conduct of, and the timing of enrollment, completion and reporting with respect to, our clinical trials, whether CAPLYTA receives adequate reimbursement from third-party payors; the degree to which CAPLYTA receives acceptance from patients and physicians for its approved indication; challenges associated with execution of our sales activities, which in each case could limit the potential of our product; results achieved in CAPLYTA in the treatment of schizophrenia once we have launched the product may be different than observed in clinical trials, and may vary among patients; any other impacts on our business as a result of or related to the COVID-19 pandemic; risks associated with our current and planned clinical trials; we may encounter unexpected safety or tolerability issues with CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia or in ongoing or future trials and other development activities; our other product candidates may not be successful or may take longer and be more costly than anticipated; product candidates that appeared promising in earlier research and clinical trials may not demonstrate safety and/or efficacy in larger-scale or later clinical trials; our proposals with respect to the regulatory path for our product candidates may not be acceptable to the FDA; our reliance on collaborative partners and other third parties for development of our product candidates; and the other risk factors detailed in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not intend to update this information unless required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82756313-2809-4af9-923d-9544d55f6a59

CAPLYTA Each box contains 30 capsules equivalent to a one-month supply.



