Mary Dragon and Brad Hontz of The Barn Nutrition and Fitness to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SHAVERTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In order for our bodies to function properly and stay healthy, it is important that we follow a balanced lifestyle that includes eating the right foods and incorporating some type of physical activity. If you fail to do these things, your body (and mind) will eventually break down. However, if the right steps are taken, you will be well on your way to living a healthy lifestyle and realizing the benefits that come with it.

That’s the philosophy of Mary Dragon, founder of The Barn Nutrition and Fitness, a fitness and nutrition center and general store for supplements and healthy foods.

Together, Dragon and her general manager and head fitness trainer Brad Hontz help members completely redesign their approach to diet and exercise. Dragon and Hontz provide nutrition, health and diet guidance and empower their members to take charge of their health and make mindful food and lifestyle choices.

According to Dragon, exercise is secondary to nutrition. You can't outrun a bad diet.

“You’ve got to make it a lifestyle,” says Dragon. “I never push the gym or working out ever to anyone. Everybody starts with a nutrition class.”

A competitive bodybuilder for 15 years in South Florida, Dragon learned nutrition on a whole new level: counting carbohydrates, fats and proteins, not calories.

Mary recommends high fat and low carb and include lots of broccoli and cabbages. If you can do it with intermittent fasting, even better. She also stresses the importance of a strong supplement base so you're not deficient: a good multi-vitamin and bone supplement, magnesium and fish oil.

“Our members are people who didn’t exercise at all,” says Dragon, “My belief is, get them in the door, teach them about nutrition, teach them how important it is to feel good, because once you feel good, it's easy.”

The Barn itself is a full fitness facility offering something for everyone, at all fitness levels, operating workout classes on three levels. The first level consists of a spin room. The second floor consists of treadmills, rowing machines, punching bags and the barre room. The third floor, called the hayloft, is the boot camp or weightlifting room.

The newly opened Farmhouse next door is the general store and classroom with a commercial kitchen to make custom foods for their clients. This is where Mary conducts her specialty diet classes and one-on-one weigh-ins. She likes to say it’s "your one-stop-shop for your nutritional needs".

“We have two rules when people come up to start working out,” says Brad. “No matter what age, no matter what level, we're going to work hard and we’re going to have fun.”

For more information, visit www.thebarnnutritionandfitness.com



