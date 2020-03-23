There were 162 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,445 in the last 365 days.

BioNTech to report full year financial results for 2019 and provide corporate update on the fourth quarter on March 31, 2020

/EIN News/ -- MAINZ, Germany, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech”) will announce its financial results for the full year 2019 on Tuesday, March 31st, 2020. BioNTech will also host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 08:00 a.m. EDT (2:00 p.m. CET) to report its full year financial results and provide a corporate update on the fourth quarter 2019.

The slide presentation and audio of the webcast will be available via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kxzxhy7k

To participate in the conference call, please dial the following numbers 15- 20 minutes prior to the start of the webcast and provide the Conference ID: 1957628

United States international:    +1 (631) 510 7495
United States domestic (toll-free):    +1 (866) 966 1396
Germany:   +49 (0) 692 443 7351

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and archived on the Company’s website https://biontech.de/ in the “Events & Presentations” page of the Investor Relations section for 30 days following the call.

About BioNTech
Biopharmaceutical New Technologies (BioNTech) is a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The Company exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies, innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, bi-specific checkpoint immuno-modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global pharmaceutical collaborators, including Eli Lilly and Company, Genmab, Sanofi, Bayer Animal Health, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Genevant, Fosun Pharma and Pfizer. 

For more information, please visit www.BioNTech.de.

BioNTech’s Investor Relations
Sylke Maas, Ph.D.
VP Investor Relations & Business Strategy
Tel: +49 (0)6131 9084 1074
E-mail: Investors@biontech.de

BioNTech’s Media Relations
Jasmina Alatovic
Senior Manager Global External Communications
Tel: +49 (0)6131 9084 1513 or +49 (0)151 1978 1385
E-mail: Media@biontech.de

