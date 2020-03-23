Resverlogix Invites Collaborations for use of Apabetalone in Trials and Studies to Combat the Spread of COVID-19 Based on New Research

Recent findings point to BET protein and ACE2 inhibition as possible means to slow and reduce the impact of COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. (“Resverlogix”) (TSX: RVX) announces that it is seeking to collaborate with organizations currently testing therapies for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus responsible for COVID-19) in pre-clinical or clinical models. Apabetalone prevents specialized proteins – called bromodomain and extraterminal domain (BET) proteins – from activating the expression of disease-associated and other genes, potentially disrupting SARS-CoV-2 reproduction while also limiting the entry of the virus into human cells.



In a recent New York Times article published on March 17 th , 2020 , researchers at the Quantitative Biosciences Institute Coronavirus Research Group, University of California, San Francisco, identified the human bromodomain-containing protein (BRD2) – a direct target of apabetalone – as a critical interaction partner for SARS-CoV-2. Publications are pending. BRD2 binds to the E (envelope) protein of the virus particles and is believed to participate in the viral reproduction process. Furthermore, apabetalone is known to inhibit expression of Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), the receptor utilized by the novel coronavirus particles to gain entry into human cells. Together, these observations suggest apabetalone treatment may potentially reduce viral entry into cells, and limit virus particles’ ability to replicate.

“Resverlogix is prepared for immediate action to help address the global pandemic of COVID-19, to which there is no current effective treatment. We must act quickly,” said Donald McCaffrey, President and CEO of Resverlogix. “Apabetalone is the only BET inhibitor with a proven clinical safety record as shown by the results of the Phase 3 trial, BETonMACE . No other therapies in this class are prepared to directly enter late stage clinical trials and we would like to collaborate quickly with anyone who is testing drugs for COVID-19 in preclinical and clinical studies. To help expedite development in this space, interested stakeholders such as patient advocacy groups, government health bodies, pharmaceutical companies, and/or non-government research organizations are encouraged to contact Resverlogix to further the research and development of apabetalone as a therapeutic for COVID-19.”

Interested COVID-19 collaborators can contact:

Donald McCaffrey, President & CEO

don@resverlogix.com

1-587-390-7888

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a first-in-class, small molecule that is a selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor. BET inhibition is an epigenetic mechanism that can regulate disease-causing genes. Apabetalone is a BET inhibitor selective for the second bromodomain (BD2) within the BET proteins. This selective inhibition of apabetalone on BD2 produces a specific set of biological effects with potentially important benefits for patients with high-risk cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases, while maintaining a well described safety profile.

Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:RVX).

Follow us on:

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Email: ir@resverlogix.com

Phone: 403-254-9252

Or visit our website: www.resverlogix.com

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release includes forward looking information related to the potential benefit of apabetalone – through its known mechanism of action – in the treatment of patients with COVID-19, the ability for the Company to quickly utilize apabetalone in future late-stage clinical trials with collaborators who are currently testing drugs for COVID-19 in preclinical and/or clinical models and the potential role of apabetalone in the treatment of patients with cognitive disorders, high-risk cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases. Our actual results, events or developments could be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We can give no assurance that any of the events or expectations will occur or be realized. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions and risk factors including those discussed in our Annual Information Form and most recent MD&A which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.