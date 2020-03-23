iQSTEL, Inc. Prepares for Additional Acquisitions with the Inclusion of Italo Segnini as Part of the M&A Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – iQSTEL, Inc. (OTC: IQST) expands the corporate advisory board with the addition of Italo Segnini, a 25-year telecommunications veteran.

The worldwide telecommunications market continues to evolve with 5G opening up the doorway to real-time high bandwidth communications on a global scale. IQSTEL’s acquisition strategy is moving right along with it as discussed in our recent press release regarding the 2,300 mile fiber-optic network company offer. The time is now to acquire strategic assets and companies in the telecom space, as we saw last month with the approval of Sprint and T-Mobile’s merger, and our $25 Million investment banking agreement has positioned iQSTEL for rapid execution of a number of acquisitions.

Mr. Segnini has worked with many telecom companies over the years such as Telefonica, Millicom, and Televisa, and brings with him an extensive list of specialties, some of which include: advising U.S., Latin American, and Global Telecom Tier 1s and Tier 2s, regarding Voice (ILD), Data, SMS and Roaming Wholesale, Product development, Sales, strategy, operations, processes, and organizational management, OTT Products, SMS and more.

Mr. Iglesias, the Company’s CEO commented, “Mr. Segnini’s invaluable knowledge and industry contacts across Central America are key to the 5G expansion we have planned for US Link to Guatemala and the rest of Central America. Our experience with Italo’s work in Etelix completed in 2018 and early 2019 make him a natural addition to iQSTEL’s M&A strategy.”

In addition, our growth in the US-Mexico SMS marketplace, via a new acquisition, will greatly benefit from Mr. Segnini’s SMS and international fiber-optic linkup experience. We look forward to working with Mr. Segnini moving forward on a permanent basis,” concluded Mr. Iglesias, iQSTEL’s CEO.

About iQSTEL Inc.:

iQSTEL Inc. (OTC: IQST) www.iQSTEL.com is a Publicly Listed Company in the US. iQSTEL is a leading-edge 21st Century Enhanced Telecommunications Service Provider offering a wide range of cloud-based enhanced services to the Tier-1 and Tier-2 carriers, enterprise market, as well as the retail market. iQSTEL through its subsidiaries (www.etelix.com; www.SwissLink-Carrier.com; www.QglobalSMS.com; www.itsBchain.com) offers a “one-stop-shop” for international and domestic VoIP services, SMS exchange for A2P and P2P, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, 4G & 5G international infrastructure connectivity, as well as blockchain-based payment and phone number mobility platforms to international and domestic Tier-1 carrier for VoIP, SMS, and Data.

About Etelix.com USA, LLC:

Etelix.com USA LLC www.etelix.com is a wholly owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. Etelix.com USA, LLC is a Miami, Florida-based international telecom carrier founded in 2008 that provides telecom and technology solutions worldwide, with commercial presence in North America, Latin America, and Europe. Enabled by its 214-license granted by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Etelix provides International Long-Distance voice services for Telecommunications Operators (ILD Wholesale), and Submarine Fiber Optic Network capacity for internet (4G and 5G). Etelix was founded in 2008 and has been profitable since inception.

About SwissLink Carrier AG:

SwissLink Carrier AG www.swisslink-carrier.com is a 51% owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. SwissLink Carrier AG is a Switzerland based international Telecommunications Carrier founded in 2015 providing international VoIP connectivity worldwide, with commercial presence in Europe, CIS, and Latin America. SwissLink Carrier AG is a Swiss licensed Operator, having a domestic Interconnect with Swisscom, allowing their international Carrier Customers direct terminations via SwissLink into all Switzerland Fix & Mobile Networks. Since the takeover from Swissphone in November 2018 and the rename into SwissLink, they operate on a profitable level.

About QGlobal SMS LLC.:

QGlobal SMS LLC www.qglobalsms.com is a 51% owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. QGlobal SMS is a USA based company founded in 2020 specialized in international and domestic SMS termination, with emphasis on the Applications to Person (A2P) and Person to Person (P2P) for Wholesale Carrier Market and Corporate Market in the US. QGlobal SMS has commercial presence in Europe, USA, and Latin America. QGlobal SMS has robust international interconnection with Tier1 SMS Aggregators, guaranteeing its customers high quality and low termination rates, over more than 100 countries worldwide.

About itsBchain LLC.:

itsBchain LLC www.itsBchain.com is a 75% owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. itsBchain is a blockchain technology developer and solution provider, with a strong focus on the telecom sector. The company is the final stage of development of a series of blockchain solutions aimed at using the blockchain ledger and smart contract solutions to enable more efficiency, quickness in execution and fraud-prevention in the telco industry. Specifically, the company is developing a solution that will enable users and carriers to transfer mobile phone numbers with just a few clicks, allowing users and carriers the ability to transfer retail users from one mobile carrier to another instantly. Additionally, the company is finalizing a carrier-grade marketplace solution to procure payments between carriers for cross-traffic of VoIP, SMS, and data real time as traffic is crossed between carriers. This marketplace will allow for instant payment settlement as well as the prevention of fraud between carriers.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and iQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

iQSTEL, Inc.

IR US Phone: 646-740-0907, IR Email: investors@iqstel.com

www.iqstel.com, www.swisslink-carrier.com, www.etelix.com, www.qglobalsms.com, www.itsBchain.com







