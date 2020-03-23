Advantest Virtual Tradeshow Draws Nearly 200 Attendees from 47 Companies

Online Recordings Available Until June 1

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) held its first virtual tradeshow on March 10-11 to maintain the flow of valuable technical, industry and market data among employees, customers and partners worldwide without risking exposure to COVID-19. Nearly 200 attendees representing 47 companies attended the informative, online sessions presented in multiple languages by a global group of speakers, including Advantest topic experts and executives from SEMI, the global industry organization representing the electronics-manufacturing supply chain.



“The success of this unique virtual tradeshow focusing on the semiconductor test industry shows the power of reacting quickly to changing market conditions to provide a valuable service to customers,” said Judy Davies, vice president of global marketing communications at Advantest. “Thank you to all of our speakers. With their help, we accomplished our goals to help address the industry’s information needs and provide opportunities for members of the global test community to interact with each other.”

Recordings of the virtual tradeshow presentations are available until June 1.

How to Access the Recordings

Click the links below to access the recordings for each session using the passcode Advantest.

Welcome and Overview

Presented by Judy Davies, VP, Global Marketing Communications, Advantest

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=18E77C12-6A40-4852-A992-EBDD58CAEE4C

Standalone (SA) & Non-Standalone (NSA) 5G NR Device Testing: MIMO and Carrier Aggregation

Presented by Dinesh Doshi, President, W2BI, an Advantest Group Company

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=2986699F-3F95-4807-B4E0-F6E091D16238

SEMI Update

Presented by Ajit Manocha, President and CEO, SEMI

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=18E77C12-6A40-4852-A992-EBDD58CAEE4C

SEMI Market Outlook: Fab Investment, Equipment/Material Markets and New Asia Supply Chain

Presented by Christian Dieseldorff, Director Industry Research & Analysis, SEMI

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=18E77C12-6A40-4852-A992-EBDD58CAEE4C

5G NR Semiconductor Test Challenges

Presented by Sungjong Park, RF Test Engineer/Manager, Advantest Korea

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=18E77C12-6A40-4852-A992-EBDD58CAEE4C

Test Cell Management for Enabling Smart Manufacturing

Presented by Kyoungyong Kang, SoC UI Team Lead, Advantest Korea

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=18E77C12-6A40-4852-A992-EBDD58CAEE4C

Driving for Perfection: Finding the Optimum Test Solution for Next-Generation Automotive ICs

Presented by Masashi Nagai, Senior Executive Director, Strategic Planning Group, Advantest Korea

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=45A7ED7F-6278-4FFF-AE30-3D766CD28837

Low-Cost Solution for Ultra-High-Speed SerDes to RF Communication Test Via Onboard FPGA

Presented by Tang Mingjie, Application Engineer, Advantest China

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=18E77C12-6A40-4852-A992-EBDD58CAEE4C

A Programming Framework of Concurrent Test on SmarTest 7 for IPs That Share the Same Access Port

Presented by Tianyu Zhang, Application Engineer, Advantest China

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=18E77C12-6A40-4852-A992-EBDD58CAEE4C

5G NR Semiconductor Test Challenges (in Korean)

Presented by Sungjong Park, RF Test Manager, Advantest Korea

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=45A7ED7F-6278-4FFF-AE30-3D766CD28837

Test Cell Management for Enabling Smart Manufacturing (in Korean)

Presented by Kyoungyong Kang, SoC UI Team Lead, Advantest Korea

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=45A7ED7F-6278-4FFF-AE30-3D766CD28837

Low-Cost Solution for Ultra-High-Speed SerDes to RF Communication Test Via Onboard FPGA (in Chinese)

Presented by Tang Mingjie, Application Engineer, Advantest China

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=45A7ED7F-6278-4FFF-AE30-3D766CD28837

A Programming Framework of Concurrent Test on SmarTest 7 for IPs That Share the Same Access Port (in Chinese)

Presented by Tianyu Zhang, Application Engineer, Advantest China

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=45A7ED7F-6278-4FFF-AE30-3D766CD28837

Social Media

For all the latest news from the leader in test solutions, follow Advantest on Twitter @Advantest_ATE.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com .

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

3061 Zanker Road

San Jose, CA 95134, USA

Judy Davies

Judy.davies@advantest.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.