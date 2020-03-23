Biogas Plant Market 2020 Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview:

A biogas plant is where biogas is produced with the utilisation of manure, waste and other organic feedstock by converting the biomasses into energy and valuable bio-fertiliser.

The generation of biogas plays an important role in generating sustainable society and decreasing reliance on fossil fuels. Extensive feedstock obtainability is outlining the future prospects for the generation of biogas. Worldwide, biogas has been recognized as one of the most upfront means for green energy production.

Global Biogas Plant Market-Market Dynamics

Growth Factors:

Environmental and social benefits of biogas has shown the significant growth in the Biogas Plant market providing a clean energy source which also benefits in freeing up of waste landfills and generates environment friendly bio-fertiliser that could be used in agricultural lands and raw feedstock for fisheries.

Cost effective replacement for natural gas in household and cooking applications that lowers the water, soil and air pollution. Rapid growth in urbanization, strong demand for electricity that emphasis on renewable green energy sources will drive the demand in the Global Biogas Plant market.

Restraining Factors:

Developing biogas plants on a large-scale needs funding support and incentives from government, various policies to support this growth is still uncertain in developing economies.

Global Biogas Plant Market-Segment Analysis

Global Biogas plant market is segmented in to application, biogas plant type and by feedstock.

On the basis of application, it is segmented into electricity generation, biofuels generation, Heat generation, Residential Cooking and transportation. Electricity generation dominates the application use of Biogas plant as the electricity produced from other fossils fuels produces various environment emissions including natural gas, whose prices varies also effect the prices of power. So, using this cheap energy fuel source provides an alternative to power producers to provide power at a low cost to their consumers. Bio fuel generation is the next biggest user for biogas plant, as the bio fuels such as bio-ethanol and bio-methane produced using Biogas as the fuel are economically viable and are getting more efficient to replace conventional fuels in next ten years.

Heat generation is the another major user for bio gas plant, as changing weather due to global warming many countries are now experiencing harsh weather conditions. This fuel source provides them a clean source of heat generation for their domestic cooking as well as internal heating purpose. Transportation is the last application user and still assumes uncertain with the usage of biogas as a fuel source pertaining to impurities like sulphides that damage the parts, which are still lying in this Biogas plant fuel source which needs to be processed to make it a clean fuel source for transportation.

By Biogas Feedstock type:

Based on the Feedstock it can be segmented as-agricultural waste, energy crops, industrial waste and sewage sludge. Energy crops and sewage sludge are the major feedstocks used in the Global biogas plant as the energy derived from the anaerobic digestion from these feedstocks makes methane content in biogas to more than 60%. Agricultural and industrial waste segments has greater potential in the developing countries due to these economies having high population dependent on agriculture and industries for their daily livelihood.

Global Biogas Plant Market-Geographical Analysis

Global biogas plant market is augmented to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period from 2019-2026. Europe region dominates the global biogas plant market followed by the North American region due to the fact that these regions have implemented eco-friendly energy polices and favourable state and federal legislations in fighting with strong global warming emissions.

Asia-Pacific biogas plant market is the next emerging region and is mainly due to rapid urbanization, strong demand for electricity, more emphasis on renewable energy sources and integration of the green growth with the economic and sustainable development policy for the Asia pacific countries.

Competitive Landscape:

The Global biogas plant market is fragmented by the presence of various international and domestic players. However, Air Liquide Advanced Business & Technologies, Vanzetti Engineering S.r.l., EnviTec Biogas AG, Wartsila Corporation, Gasum Ltd., and Cryostar SAS. Gasum is the major company in the Global biogas plant market with its strategic acquisitions in the market.

For Instance, In July 2017, Gasum acquired Swedish Biogas International to enable supply of biogas for industrial and transport use in the Nordic countries. A transaction where 100% of the shares of the Swedish biogas producer Swedish Biogas International were acquired by Gasum was closed today on January 2, 2017. The new company, Swedish Biogas International, makes Gasum the biggest producer of biogas in the Nordic countries.

Key Takeaway:

The Biogas is one energy vector that will play a greater role in the energy transition of many European countries. The specificity of the biogas market is different from one country to another, in terms of market maturity, type of inputs and valuation pathway.

The supporting schemes are also very different from one country to another. This explains why the biogas market looks different, as it hinges upon public support. One explanation of the difference in policy support can be that national governments want to develop their own biogas industry.

Local issues (availability of one type of feedstock, maturity of some markets) also represent a key factor. For instance, in Denmark, manure has been targeted as a good input for the biogas production, so more than 80% of the national production comes from manure. In Sweden, biomethane production is used as automotive fuel, to fulfil national commitment to phase out fossil fuels from the transport sector.

Target Audience:

• Biogas Plant Equipment Suppliers/ Buyers

• Biogas sellers/ Buyers

• Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

• Education and Research Institutes

• Research Professionals

• Emerging Companies

• Biogas Plant Manufacturers





