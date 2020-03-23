Disability Insurance Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, March 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disability Insurance, often called DI or disability income insurance, or income protection, is a form of insurance that insures the beneficiary’s earned income against the risk that a disability creates a barrier for a worker to complete the core functions of their work. For example, the worker may suffer from an inability to maintain composure in the case of psychological disorders or an injury, illness or condition that causes physical impairment or incapacity to work. It encompasses paid sick leave, short-term disability benefits (STD), and long-term disability benefits (LTD). Statistics show that in the US a disabling accident occurs, on average, once every second. In fact, nearly 18.5% of Americans are currently living with a disability,[citation needed] and 1 out of every 4 persons in the US workforce will suffer a disabling injury before retirement.

In 2018, the global Disability Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Disability Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Disability Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Allianz

Assicurazioni Generali

China Life Insurance

MetLife

PingAn

AXA

Sumitomo Life Insurance

Aegon

Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance

CPIC

Aviva

Munich Re Group

Zurich Financial Services

Nippon Life Insurance

Gerber Life Insurance

AIG

State Farm

Aflac

AIA Group

AlfaStrakhovanie

Market Drivers and Restraints

The report has explored several key dynamics that have a solid influence over the Disability Insurance market. This report studied the value trends, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market for the forecast period. Also, the report mentions different market drivers, restraints, as well as opportunities to gain an insightful understanding of the market.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global Disability Insurance market has been analyzed in detail on a global as well as a regional level. The report comprises a regional analysis for North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. For each of these regions, the report has included a study of the market extensively, taking the outlook, opportunities, and the latest trends into consideration.

Method of Research

The methodology Disability Insurance market is done with the help of a compilation of the market information that is explained through known parameters of Porter’s Five Force Model. The current data analysis is also performed to produce an authentic and accurate forecast of the market. The research procedure is tagged as extensive, which is categorized into steps such as namely primary and secondary researches. With the help of such analysis, the possibility of a better understanding of the market is obtained through a competitive landscape in terms of parameters of strength, opportunities, weaknesses as well as threats related to the industry. This will, hence, bring out the future aspects to the business leaders worldwide. The Disability Insurance market report also focuses on various levels of analysis such as company profile, ongoing trends and production line, which comprise of a basic view on the market’s growth, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Disability Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Employer-supplied disability insurance

1.4.3 Individual disability insurance

1.4.4 High-limit disability insurance

1.4.5 Business overhead expense disability insurance

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Disability Insurance Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Government

1.5.3 Enterprise

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Disability Insurance Market Size

2.2 Disability Insurance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Disability Insurance Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Disability Insurance Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

......

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Allianz

12.1.1 Allianz Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Disability Insurance Introduction

12.1.4 Allianz Revenue in Disability Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Allianz Recent Development

12.2 Assicurazioni Generali

12.2.1 Assicurazioni Generali Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Disability Insurance Introduction

12.2.4 Assicurazioni Generali Revenue in Disability Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Assicurazioni Generali Recent Development

12.3 China Life Insurance

12.3.1 China Life Insurance Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Disability Insurance Introduction

12.3.4 China Life Insurance Revenue in Disability Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 China Life Insurance Recent Development

12.4 MetLife

12.4.1 MetLife Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Disability Insurance Introduction

12.4.4 MetLife Revenue in Disability Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 MetLife Recent Development

12.5 PingAn

12.5.1 PingAn Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Disability Insurance Introduction

12.5.4 PingAn Revenue in Disability Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 PingAn Recent Development

12.6 AXA

12.6.1 AXA Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Disability Insurance Introduction

12.6.4 AXA Revenue in Disability Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 AXA Recent Development

12.7 Sumitomo Life Insurance

12.7.1 Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Disability Insurance Introduction

12.7.4 Sumitomo Life Insurance Revenue in Disability Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Sumitomo Life Insurance Recent Development

12.8 Aegon

12.8.1 Aegon Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Disability Insurance Introduction

12.8.4 Aegon Revenue in Disability Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Aegon Recent Development

12.9 Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance

12.9.1 Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Disability Insurance Introduction

12.9.4 Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Revenue in Disability Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Recent Development

12.10 CPIC

12.10.1 CPIC Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Disability Insurance Introduction

12.10.4 CPIC Revenue in Disability Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 CPIC Recent Development

12.11 Aviva

……Continued

