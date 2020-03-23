The Akopyan Law Firm Celebrates 10 Years Of Protecting Rights of Workers

One of Burbank's premier law firms helping those with employment and personal injury issues has reached a new milestone.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, US, March 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives of the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. based in Burbank, California, announced today that the law firm is celebrating 10 years of fighting on behalf of workers in employment cases, and victims in personal injury cases.

"It is both an honor, and a privilege to fight for the little guy for the past 10 years," said Michael Akopyan, founder and spokesperson for Akopyan Law Firm. Mr. Akopyan added that "by limiting our practice on employment and personal injury law, our law firm has developed the unique experience and exceptional skill necessary to deliver the best possible outcome for each of employment law and personal injury law clients. A jack of all trades is a master of none. When it comes to employment law, and personal injury law, we have the resources, knowledge, and experience necessary to navigate through the rough waters of litigation and steer cases towards favorable outcomes."

The Akopyan Law Firm is dedicated to protecting the rights of workers who fall victim to discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, or other illegal conduct in the workplace. Employees who are terminated, laid-off, or demoted often don't know their rights and needlessly suffer at the hands of their supervisors and/or employers. Every employee deserves to work in an environment free of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.

"If you been wrongfully fired from your job by your employer, we will fight relentlessly to enforce your rights," said Akopyan.

Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C.'s team of attorneys, Ani and Michael, have a combined experience of more than 30 years. They have recovered millions of dollars for their clients.

Ani M. Akopyan received her bachelor's degree, with honors, from UCLA in 2001 and her law degree from Southwestern Law School in 2004. Since law school, Ani has worked exclusively in the field of labor and employment litigation.

Michael Akopyan received his bachelor's degree from the University of Southern California in 2001 and his law degree from Southwestern Law School in 2005. Michael represented both plaintiffs and defendants in a broad spectrum of cases, including employment cases, personal injury cases, civil rights cases, business disputes, and administrative proceedings. Michael has successfully represented clients in civil and administrative trials and appeals.

For more information, please visit https://www.akopyanlaw.com/practice-areas/ or call (818) 509-9975 today for a complimentary case evaluation.

###

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

The Akopyan Law Firm's employment lawyers in Burbank are dedicated to helping employees stand up for themselves and speak truth to power whenever they are wronged. The Akopyan Law Firm has experience handling nearly every kind of employment law case.

Contact Details:

Michael Akopyan

Ani M. Akopyan

2600 W. Olive Ave

Suite 587, Burbank, CA 91505

Phone: (818) 509-9975

Source: Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.