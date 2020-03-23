IADA Dealers Having a Strong March Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

2005 Bombardier Challenger 300 sold in March handled by IADA-accredited dealer Guardian Jet LLC

Group sells 54 aircraft March 2-20 with 120 in the pipeline

Clearly, there is a strong push to make deals in advance of the challenging uncertainties that are ahead of us all.” — IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, March 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid the healthcare, travel and economic upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, IADA dealers have facilitated the sale of an unprecedented number of used aircraft in a short time. From March 2 to March 20, dealers accredited by the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) have bought or sold 54 aircraft and have more than 120 additional aircraft under contract, subject to closing.

"Clearly, there is a strong push to make deals in advance of the challenging uncertainties that are ahead of us all," said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. "But IADA-accredited dealers continue to briskly lead the previously owned aircraft industry with many transactions during what was previously forecast to be a slow sales month reinforced by their strong reputation for integrity, no matter how difficult the times."

Starling noted that with international and national travel restrictions in place and more curbs forecast to hopefully contain the virus, the pace of transactions is very likely to slow as approvals and regulatory obligations take longer to achieve. However, a changing economic landscape could signal a further shift in individuals and companies that choose to sell or buy depending on their evolving business and travel needs.

Key to IADA's sales activity has been the organization's exclusive search portal, AircraftExchange.com, which currently lists more than 500 aircraft for sale, from heavy jets to smaller aircraft. It has become the go to source for the best aircraft represented by the most trusted dealers in the industry.

The 54 aircraft which have changed hands in the recent 18-day period facilitated by IADA dealers are listed below:

AUGUSTA A109S / BEECHCRAFT 1900D; King Air 200; King Air 250; King Air 300; King Air B200 (2); King Air C90B; King Air C90GTx / BOMBARDIER Challenger 300 (4); Challenger 350 (2); Challenger 604 (2); Challenger 605; Global 5000 (2); Learjet 60; Learjet 60XR; Learjet 75 (2) / CESSNA Citation CJ; Citation CJ1; Citation CJ3 (3); Citation Excel; Citation M2 (2); Citation Mustang; Citation Ultra; Citation X+; Citation XLS+; Citation Bravo; Citation SII; Grand Caravan EX; / DAHER-SOCATA TBM 910 / DASSAULT Falcon 2000EX; Falcon 2000EX EASy; Falcon 900EX (2) / EMBRAER Phenom 300 (2); Phenom 300E / EPIC E1000 / GULFSTREAM G150; G280 (2); G450 (2) G550; G650 / HAWKER 1000A; 4000; 400XP; 800XP; 900XP (2) / NEXTANT 400XTi / PILATUS PC-12 NG; PC-12 NGXs (7); PC-24 / PIPER M600; Navajo Chieftain / QUEST Kodiak Amphib / TWIN COMMANDER 1000; 690B.

Aircraft that are under contract through IADA dealers and pending sale are listed here:

BEECHCRAFT 1900D; King Air 350 (2); King Air 350i (3); King Air 250, King Air B200 (3); Premier 1A / BELL 429, 206B3 (2) / BOEING BBJ2 / BOMBARDIER CRJ-200ER (2) Challenger 300 (6); Challenger 350 (4); Challenger 601 (4); Challenger 604; Challenger 605 (4); Challenger 650 (2); Global 5000 (2); Global 6000 (4); Global 7500 (2); Global Express (2); Global XRS; Learjet 36A; Learjet 45 (4); Learjet 60; Learjet 31A; Learjet 40; Learjet 45 (4); Learjet 45XR (2); Learjet 60SE; Learjet 60XR; Learjet 75 / CESSNA 206; 414, Citation Bravo; Citation CJ2; Citation CJ2+; Citation CJ3; Caravan, Citation Encore (2); Citation Excel (3); Citation Jet 525; Citation S550; Citation Sovereign Citation Sovereign+; Citation X; Citation XL (2) Citation XLS+; Excel / CIRRUS SR22TN / DASSAULT FALCON Falcon 2000 (2); Falcon 2000EX EASy (2); Falcon 2000EXy; Falcon 2000LX (2); Falcon 50; Falcon 50EX (2); Falcon 7X (7); Falcon 900DX / DE HAVILLAND Beaver DHC-2T (2) / EMBRAER Legacy 600 (3); Phenom 100 (5); Phenom 300 (4) / EUROCOPTER AS350B3 / GULFSTREAM G-IV; G-IV SP (5); G150 (3); G280 (2); G450 (2); G550 (8); G600; G650 / HAWKER 4000 (2); 800XP (3) / PILATUS PC-12 NG (3); PC-24 / PIPER M500; Meridian / TWIN COMMANDER 690B.

For more info about IADA go to www.IADA.aero, or its marketplace at www.AircraftExchange.com. In its first year in operation, from Feb. 2019 to Feb. 2020, the exclusive pre-owned aircraft search portal of IADA handled 615 pre-owned aircraft sales worth more than more than $5.4 billion dollars.

IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 25 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA now offers the world's only accreditation program for dealer organizations and the only certification program for individual brokers. The process delivers high standards of ethical business and transparency regarding aircraft transactions, leading to a more efficient and reliable marketplace.



