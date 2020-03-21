Metro follows suit and announces premium pay of $2 per hour for all employees: UFCW Locals 175 & 633 continues to call on all employers to step up and protect workers

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metro Richelieu has announced that all existing employees at its Metro and Food Basics stores will start receiving a premium of two dollars per hour. This payment will be made retroactive for hours worked since March 8, 2020.



Metro, following the lead of other major national employers, will be adding further customer and employee safety protocols at its stores as well. This includes containment innovations such as the installation of plexiglass dividers at checkouts and service counters, and improving social distance through limiting the number of customers in the store as well.

“It’s encouraging to see yet another major retailer recognize the important work these frontline retail workers are doing to keep people fed through this crisis,” said UFCW Local 175 President Haggerty.

Metro has also announced further measures to provide an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) to all employees through to May 2, 2020.

“I’m pleased to see Metro recognize the hard-working employees at their stores,” said Haggerty. “These workers are essential to helping us all weather this global crisis by making sure we have the food we need. These steps to ensure safety for employees and customers is following the right path. I, again, extend the challenge to meet these provisions to all employers out there with employees who are showing up to work day after day. Let’s look after our workers and help keep them safe.”

The Union continues to reach out to all employers where Members of UFCW Locals 175 & 633 to have them compensate employees properly at this time, provide pay security for those that need to be off work, and enact stringent health and safety protocols for everyone’s safety.

“Thank you to the strong, dedicated members of this Union and workers everywhere: you are the indispensable backbone of this country. As this crisis continues, all of the Membership can count on their Union to keep fighting for their rights and protection,” added Haggerty. “Our focus remains ensuring that Members are protected and secure throughout this ordeal.”

Earlier today, Loblaw Companies announced similar measures being put in place throughout their network of stores across Canada as well.

UFCW Locals 175& 633 represent over 70,000 workers in all workplace sectors including over 41,000 workers in Retail Grocery and Pharmacy.

For more information please contact:

Tim Deelstra

Engagement & Media Relations Strategist, UFCW Locals 175 & 633

226-750-4366 or media@ufcw175.com



