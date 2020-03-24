International Society for Telemedicine & eHealth Endorses Telehealth and Medicine Today Journal

Telehealth NGO endorses digital health journal advancing global health equity, affordability, and better health outcomes.

STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT (CT), UNITED STATES, March 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Partners in Digital Health (PDH) is pleased to announce the International Society for Telemedicine & eHealth (ISfTeH) has endorsed the Telehealth and Medicine Today (TMT) online peer review journal. The society’s mission is to facilitate the international dissemination of knowledge and experience in Telemedicine and eHealth. “We’re excited to collaborate with the ISfTeH. TMT is the first academic journal to elevate the economic impact and societal relevance of telehealth innovations and services around the world. The partnership is a great compliment for both our portfolios, with missions that are closely aligned to bring the next frontier in health and care to consumers,” stated Tory Cenaj, Founder, Partners in Digital Health, and TMT publisher.“The International Society for Telemedicine & eHealth is pleased to partner with Telehealth and Medicine Today. One of our missions within the ISfTeH is to facilitate the international dissemination of knowledge and experience in telemedicine and eHealth and providing access to recognized experts in the field worldwide. There is a wealth of telemedicine experience out there, and the ISfTeH, through its own channels and via its partner organizations, contributes to the exchange of this experience among stakeholders worldwide, leading to improved knowledge and implementation of telemedicine services and technologies,” said Frederic Lievens, Vice Executive Director, ISfTeH.The two organizations will offer opportunities to educate and support stakeholders and subject matter experts in the value of telehealth delivery and best in class outcomes for patients around the globe.###AboutTelehealth and Medicine Today (TMT), is an open access online, international peer review journal where multidisciplinary thought leaders, practitioners, and future society stakeholders converge to address strategic, medical, technical, legal, policy, economic, and social aspects of a new health and technology sector. TMT assists building knowledge and consensus for deploying and scaling delivery services to achieve sustainable outcomes for affordable, accessible, and quality care for health consumers around the world, by implementing pragmatic approaches addressing issues such as interoperability, quality and safety of evolving technologies, business processes, and economic systems, to drive the global telehealth and the remote care revolution in value based care. A world-class review board endeavors to offer rapid, peer review. The online only journal is published quarterly. The journal audience includes leadership in enterprise, hospitals and medical research centers, and payer organizations including researchers, medical directors, IT/IS, healthcare providers, universities, consultants, entrepreneurs/startups, biopharma/device/pharmacy, NGO, government, and policy leadership. The journal is published by Partners in Digital Health, curator of ConVerge2Xcelerate (ConV2X) annual conference, and is endorsed by the ATA, IEEE-SA, and IfSTeH.Contact:Tory CenajFounder and Publisher+1-203-243-3063t.cenaj@partnersindigitalhealth.comInternational Society for Telemedicine & eHealth (ISfTeH), facilitates the international dissemination of knowledge and experience in telemedicine and eHealth, and providing access to recognized experts in the field worldwide. www.isfteh.org Contact:Frederic LievensVice Executive Directortel: +32 2 269 84 56mobile: +32 478 59 36 99e-mail: frederic.lievens@skynet.be



