Original Barcelona Pub Crawl Will Be Launching a Podcast amid Coronavirus Outbreak to Stay in Contact with Customers

BARCELONA, CATALONIA, SPAIN, March 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Original Barcelona Pub Crawl, a tour agency in Barcelona, Spain, is pleased to announce that they will be starting a podcast in the following days, allowing travelers and people who plan to travel be informed about the majestic destinations in the region.

Businesses and tourism have stopped in different parts of the world due to the growing concern of the coronavirus pandemic. In spite of this situation, Original Barcelona Pub Crawl will be creating a podcast in the following days, so they can stay in contact with their customers across the world. The podcast aims to provide weekly episodes with traveling strategies, thoughts and insights from industry experts, answers to travel agent questions on industry news, and other updates.

Hosted by Name of Host, every episode will air to dive into the brand’s creativities and particular topics in the realm of traveling in Spain. The podcast will also strive to offer listeners a better understanding of Original Barcelona Pub Crawl’s strategies and touch on controversial topics through fun, lighthearted, and informative chatter.

The podcast will also talk about entertaining stories, a touch on hot subjects, some travelers’ Q&A, as well as some never-before-told narratives of how some Original Barcelona Pub Crawl’s trademark events came to execution. The approaching audio series will also have interviews with the creators of the travel agency and other special guests to bring listeners genuine discussions and essential takeaways, which could be used to their regular practices.

According to a spokesperson from Original Barcelona Pub Crawl, “These podcasts will transform the game for our customers, opening up opportunities for them to learn about our brand on an even deeper level. This will allow us to share our story with our customers when suggesting travel choices, and with plenty of laughs along the way.”

The travel agency is famous for bringing their customers to a series of various bars, so they get a full idea of the Barcelona scene. Their tour is composed of traditional Catalan and Spanish bars along with live music and infectious rhythmic dance, several modern bars, wild bars loaded of locals, and ending up at one of the hottest clubs the city has to provide with free entry and VIP.

Original Barcelona Pub Crawl will post more updates regarding the podcast in the upcoming days. The podcast will be available through Spotify and Apple Podcasts, among others.

About Original Barcelona Pub Crawl

Original Barcelona Pub Crawl is a travel agency in Barcelona, Spain, that allows a person to meet people, both locals, and fellow travelers.

To learn more about Original Barcelona Pub Crawl’s podcast, call ordan at +4915783893416 or send him an email at info@originalbarcelonatours.com.

Visit their website at https://free-barcelona-tours.com/tours/original-barcelona-pub-crawl/ to learn more about the services they offer. J



