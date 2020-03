Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Correction to Record Date and Payment Date for March 2020 Distribution for PCF and PCF.U

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. announces a correction to the March 2020 record date and payment date for Purpose Energy Credit Fund – ETF Units (NEO: PCF) and Purpose Energy Credit Fund – Non-Currency Hedged USD Units (NEO: PCF.U) (collectively, “the ETFs”).



The press release on March 19, 2020 reported an incorrect record date of March 27, 2019 and payment date of April 7, 2020. The correct record date for the ETFs will be March 24, 2020, and the correct payment date will be April 2, 2020.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $8 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:

Matt Padanyi

Purpose Investments Inc.

Tel: (877) 789-1517

Email: info@purposeinvest.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.