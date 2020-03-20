HHS announces upcoming action to provide funding to tribes for COVID-19 response

Today, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is announcing upcoming action by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide $80 million in funding to tribes, tribal organizations, and Urban Indian Organizations for resources in support of our nation’s response to the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This initial action will be followed by additional funding made available on Wednesday, when President Trump signed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act into law, providing additional funds to the Indian Health Service for COVID-19 testing.

“Our nation’s tribal health leaders are on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak and these additional resources will help increase public health capacity for Indian Country,” said CDC Director Robert Redfield. “This virus presents new challenges and our nation’s public health infrastructure must have the flexibility to implement public health measures to respond aggressively to the outbreak and to protect all Americans.”

As part of this upcoming funding action, CDC will:

Supplement an existing CDC Cooperative Agreement to get resources quickly to nine regionally designated tribal organizations, including resources for sub-awards to tribes with the greatest burden and needs in their region and other direct funds to a number of large tribes.

Supplement existing funding to the National Council of Urban Indian Health, which will make sub-awards to 41 urban Indian health centers.

Supplement existing funding to the National Indian Health Board for COVID-19 communication activities.

Issue a new non-competitive grant Notice of Funding Opportunity to reach all Title I and Title V tribes that are eligible to apply for a Federal grant.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit CDC’s website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

