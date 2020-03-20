THE GIANT COMPANY SUPPORTS LOCAL HUNGER RELIEF DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC WITH $250,000 DONATION

/EIN News/ -- Donation will help nonprofit partners navigate unique situation and continue providing food to vulnerable populations

Register roundup enacted to raise additional funds



CARLISLE, Pa., March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, a growing number of families and seniors are facing hunger. To help address this urgent problem in the communities it serves, The GIANT Company announced today it is donating a total of $250,000 to four local hunger relief organizations including the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, Philabundance, Maryland Food Bank, and Meals on Wheels Pennsylvania. These organizations represent hope to those in over 30 counties within two states as they work through extraordinary circumstances to supply food to hundreds of food pantries, soup kitchens, and shelters.

“While our nonprofit partners are doing an amazing job at serving the community as usual in these challenging times, they are facing unique pressure due to lost wages forcing more families to ask for help and social distancing causing some heart-breaking cases of isolation,” said Nicholas Bertram, president, The GIANT Company. “The GIANT Company’s purpose is to connect families for a better future, which is why we are acting with urgency and providing them with funds now so they can continue to support our most vulnerable neighbors. Working together, we can truly make a difference and it’s our hope that anyone who can does join us in providing relief to these life-sustaining organizations.”

During this crisis, each food bank along with Meals on Wheels Pennsylvania are building and shipping thousands of prepackaged boxes of healthy shelf stable food, bags of produce, dairy, and frozen meals for distribution to its partner agencies and clients. To minimize the risk of disease transmission, these organizations have also terminated food drives at this time adding to the financial burden.

Each organization will use the funds to help address immediate needs including offsetting operational expenses, securing food and ensuring critical food delivery to those in need throughout local communities, especially seniors and kids.

Joe Arthur, executive director of Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, said “We are so thankful to The GIANT Company for stepping up quickly to help support our massive COVID-19 Crisis Response. Our Food Bank is expending significant additional money to build and supply thousands of pre-packed healthy food boxes each day to our partner agencies as they safely serve families in need using modified procedures. We also continue to provide fresh produce, milk, eggs, dairy, and frozen foods, also using modified safe practices. Given the scale of this crisis, we are hopeful other organizations and donors will follow GIANT's lead.”

“Philabundance serves 90,000 people a week at risk of hunger across the Delaware Valley,” explained Glenn Bergman, executive director, Philabundance. “With school closures, suspended work operations and limited access to food due to COVID-19, that number will steadily increase. Thanks to GIANT’s generous donation, we will be able to provide our neighbors in need with the food they need during this difficult time.”

Starting today, customers looking to join The GIANT Company and support hunger relief efforts can choose to round up their purchase at self-checkout to the nearest dollar, with funds benefiting regional food banks. The GIANT Company will continue to look for other ways to provide support to its nonprofit partners during this critical time.

“We are so grateful to The GIANT Company for their amazing support during this tumultuous time,” said Frank Ducey, regional program director for the Maryland Food Bank – Western Branch. “This pandemic is a completely unbudgeted expense that has put an enormous strain on our operations. But with help from valuable corporate partners like GIANT, we’ll be able to ensure food continues to move in and out of our doors so that the food pantries, soup kitchens, and other organizations we supply can get it into the hands of our hungry neighbors during this heightened time of need.”

“On behalf of Meals on Wheels Pennsylvania, we are overwhelmed by the generosity and support of The GIANT Company,” said LuAnn Oatman, president, Meals on Wheels Pennsylvania. “The programs in our network are so grateful for the additional funding to assist with serving our homebound senior population. At a time like this, it is so important to remember the elderly. Thank you, GIANT Company, for all you are doing to ensure that Meals on Wheels is able to continue!”

About The GIANT Company

Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company is passionate about connecting families and creating healthier communities. As an omni-channel retailer, GIANT proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. With more than 33,000 talented team members supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 105 fuel stations, and over 125 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The GIANT Company is changing the customer experience and creating an impact in local communities for a better future. The GIANT Company family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN'S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT DIRECT and MARTIN’S DIRECT. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.

About the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to reduce hunger in 27 counties across Pennsylvania. By working with more than 1,000 local agencies and partner programs, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank serves more than 135,000 people in need every month. For more information on the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and its mission to reduce hunger in Pennsylvania, visit centralpafoodbank.org or call 717-564-1700.

About Philabundance

Philabundance is the Delaware Valley’s largest hunger relief organization. For 35 years, it has focused on providing emergency food to those in need. In 2018, it relieved hunger by distributing more than 26 million pounds of food through a network of 350 member agencies. In 2019, it began partnerships with critical services providers, offering food coupled with other services to end hunger for good. Philabundance serves more than 90,000 people each week, 30 percent of whom are children, 16 percent of whom are seniors, and other clients include college students, single parents and the working class. Give now or learn more at Philabundance.org .

About the Maryland Food Bank

The Maryland Food Bank is a nonprofit hunger-relief organization dedicated to feeding people, strengthening communities, and ending hunger for more Marylanders by partnering with local organizations from the western mountains to the Eastern Shore. The food bank’s statewide network of food assistance brings enough resources together to provide the equivalent of 110,000 meals every day (over 40 million meals annually) to hungry children, seniors, veterans, and hard-working families, meeting the immediate needs of hungry Marylanders while simultaneously working to create pathways out of hunger. To learn more about the Maryland Food Bank, visit www.mdfoodbank.org .

About Meals on Wheels Pennsylvania

Meals on Wheels of Pennsylvania is a is a non-profit membership statewide association founded in 2005 to lead state and national legislative advocacy on issues of importance to meal-serving organizations for seniors and adults with disabilities in need of nutritional support. Approximately 124 home-delivered meals programs across Pennsylvania currently provide home-delivered meals to home-bound older adults. The Association has been active in providing input and guidance to Pennsylvania Department of Aging through the Senior Support Coalition on the administration of aging program funding. The Association has also worked closely with the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Pennsylvania Adult Disability Resource Center, the Senior Support Coalition, and the Pennsylvania Legislature to address rules and regulations that impact meal-serving organizations and advocate for member positions.

Contact:

Ashley Flower

860-966-1727

ashley.flower@giantmartins.com



