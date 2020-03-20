8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. Announces Result of a Special Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: JFK, “JFK” or “8i”) (the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced the result of a special meeting of its shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) which took place today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. At the Special Meeting, the majority of the shareholders voted in favor of a proposal to adjourn the meeting to June 15, 2020. Shareholders will be permitted to redeem their respective ordinary shares up to two (2) business days prior to the date the meeting was adjourned to, or June 11, 2020.



About 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. is a British Virgin Islands company incorporated as a blank check company for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although the Company intends to focus on targets located in Asia.

Disclaimer

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp, a British Virgin Islands business company (“JFK”), Diginex Limited, a Singapore public company limited by shares (“Singapore NewCo”), DIGITAL INNOVATIVE LIMITED, a British Virgin Islands business company (“BVI NewCo”), and Diginex Limited, a Hong Kong company (“Diginex”), and their respective directors, executive officers and employees and other persons may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the holders of JFK ordinary shares in respect of the proposed transaction among such persons (the “Business Combination”). Information about JFK’s directors and executive officers and their ownership of JFK’s ordinary shares is set forth in JFK’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, dated September 18, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as modified or supplemented by any Form 4 filed with the SEC since the date of such filing. Other information regarding the interests of the participants in the proxy solicitation will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus included in the Registration Statement on Form F-4 jointly filed bv Singapore NewCo and JFK pertaining to the Business Combination (the “Form F-4”). These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated below.

In connection with the Business Combination, Singapore NewCo has filed the Form F-4, which includes and serves as a proxy statement/prospectus for JFK’s shareholders. JFK will mail the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and a proxy card to each shareholder entitled to vote at the meeting relating to the approval of the Business Combination and other proposals set forth in the proxy statement. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF JFK ARE URGED TO READ THESE MATERIALS (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS IN CONNECTION WITH THE BUSINESS COMBINATION THAT JFK WILL FILE WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT JFK, SINGAPORE NEWCO, BVI NEWCO, DIGINEX AND THE BUSINESS COMBINATION. The preliminary proxy statement/prospectus, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials in connection with the Business Combination (when they become available), and any other documents filed by JFK with the SEC, may be obtained free of charge at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov) or by writing to 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp, 6 Eu Tong Sen Street, #08-13 The Central, Singapore.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the identification of a target business and potential business combination or other such transaction, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward- looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the prospectus filed by JFK in connection with its initial public offering on March 27, 2019. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: the inability to complete the proposed transaction; the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, which may be affected by, among other things, the amount of cash available following any redemptions by JFK shareholders; the ability to meet Nasdaq’s listing standards following the consummation of the proposed transaction; and costs related to the proposed transaction. Important factors that could cause the combined company’s actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include: Diginex’s limited operating history and history of net losses; Diginex’s ability to manage growth; Diginex’s ability to execute its business plan; Diginex’s estimates of the size of the markets for its products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Diginex’s products; Diginex’s ability to identify and integrate acquisitions; potential litigation involving the Company or Diginex or the validity or enforceability of Diginex’s intellectual property; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Diginex’s products and services; and such other risks and uncertainties as are discussed in the Company’s prospectus filed in connection with its initial public offering and the proxy statement to be filed relating to the business combination. Other factors include the possibility that the proposed business combination does not close, including due to the failure to receive required security holder approvals, or the failure of other closing conditions.

The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contacts

For inquiries regarding 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.:

William Yap, CFA

Chief Financial Officer

Email: ir@8icorp.com

Phone: +65 6788-0388

or

Tony Tian, CFA

Weitian Group LLC

Email: ttian@weitianco.com

Phone: +1 732-910-9692

For inquiries regarding Diginex:

Heather Dale

Chief Marketing Officer

Email: heather.dale@diginex.com

Phone: +852 9274 3312



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.