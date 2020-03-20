Etrion Presents at Fearnley Securities “Renewable Conference Call Collection”

/EIN News/ -- GENEVA, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Etrion Corporation (“Etrion” or the “Company”) (TSX: ETX) (OMX: ETX), a solar independent power producer, announces that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Marco Antonio Northland, will be presenting at the Fearnley Securities virtual investor conference, “Renewable Conference Call Collection”, on Monday, March 23, 2020, at approximately 12:40 pm Central European Time.



Mr. Northland commented: “I am delighted to participate in this virtual investor conference organized by Fearnley Securities to keep investors informed during these challenging times globally. I will provide an update on the company and explain how the fundamentals of the business in Japan remain strong despite the Coronavirus pandemic.”

Interested participants should contact their Fearnley Securities representative or per below to receive dial-in details:

Eirik Borge

Corporate Access

Fearnley Securities AS

Email: e.borge@fearnleys.no

Telephone: + 47 95 82 58 44

A copy of the presentation will be available on Etrion’s website at www.etrion.com

About Etrion

Etrion Corporation is an independent power producer that develops, builds, owns and operates utility-scale solar power generation plants. The Company owns and operates solar parks in Japan, including four operational projects totaling 57 MW plus the 45 MW Niigata solar project under construction. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada and the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm exchange in Sweden under ticker symbol “ETX”. Etrion’s largest shareholder is the Lundin family, which owns approximately 36% of the Company’s shares directly and through various trusts.

Subscribe to receive Etrion’s press releases by email as soon as they are published. Click here to subscribe

Information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 10:05 pm CET on March 20, 2020.

For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.etrion.com or contact:

Christian Lacueva – Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: +41 (22) 715 20 90



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.