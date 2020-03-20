Education and Diversity Help Create Better Business Environments by Dr. Marva Young

Dr. Marva Young Apollos University Logo

Strategies for creating an outstanding business environment needs to include the use of education for continuous growth and employee diversity.

I want to help all my students achieve their goals of graduating with their prospective degrees…this is when I feel I have succeeded as a Professor.” — Dr. Marva Young

GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two of the most diverse industries in the United States are the hospitality and educational industries. This is visible as we enter hotels, restaurants, fast-food establishments, attend classes whether they are traditional on-ground or online, etc. The employees, paying guest, and students represent a vast array of ethic groups with various backgrounds, cultures, religions, and languages. It is here where a manager is exposed to diversity and the challenges and advantages it brings.As an upper level manager in the hospitality industry for 26 years, Dr. Young had to learn to not only work with diversity but also learn how to educate others concerning the advantages of diversity and helping them develop the skills to successfully navigate this unique opportunity. It was during this phase of her career that she gained the knowledge and skills required of a college professor to teach while instilling the foundation of diversity in both the classroom and in their professions.In a recent interview, Dr. Young spoke about her teaching philosophy, stating “I believe that teaching should be a joint effort between the teacher and the student. I, as a teacher, should be able to motivate my students and make them excited about learning. The student should show enthusiasm and feel that the classroom environment is open enough for them to ask questions. I love when students have their own opinions and we can expand on them, learning how the concepts come together as a team. I strive to be the best teacher I can, while instilling honesty and integrity in my students when writing and documenting their answers. I want to help all my students achieve their goals of graduating with their prospective degrees…this is when I feel I have succeeded as a Professor.”Dr. Young also spoke about her experiences at Apollos, stating, “I have taught online at Apollos University at the Doctorate level since March 2015, including courses in Human Resource Management, Strategy and Policy, International Business and Strategies in Organizational Leadership. My career in the hospitality industry helped me develop my skills as a Professor. I was able to take this experience into the educational platform. I feel that teaching provides an opportunity for continual learning.”In her current position as Professor and Vice President, Chief Diversity Officer at Apollos University which is located in Great Falls, Montana, she stated she is often asked to describe the University and how her career has provided her with the unique abilities to successfully fulfill her demanding positions. Recently she was asked by a colleague to respond to and complete the phrase “Apollos University is…” and without hesitation, her response was “Apollos is a place where dreams come true. I worked for years in the hospitality industry to get to the point where I could afford to register for my doctoral degree and continue my education. The day I called Apollos University and talked to Dr. Paul Eidson, Chair of the DBA program, was the greatest day ever, I enrolled that day in the DBA program. I have met some great people during my time at Apollos University.”In addition to her present positions at Apollos, Marva works for the Brevard County School System in Florida. She was in the hospitality industry for 26 years, from 1991 to 2017, and has become an expert in promoting diversity in the workforce. Dr. Young earned her Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) from Apollos University, a M.A. in Organizational Leadership and a MBA in Human Resource Management from California Coast University, a B.S. in Management from Ashworth College, and an A.S. in Management and Accounting from Ashworth College. She has a TESOL certificate and a TEFL certificate.



