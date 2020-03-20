The Neir Team Earns Prestigious Titanium Award from Denver Metro Association of Realtors

Denver Real Estate; The Neir Team - Laura Fuller, Alex Neir, Stacy Neir The Neir Team - Denver Real Estate Experts Since 2001

The Neir Team Also Ranks as Second-Highest Producing Team for Kentwood City Properties

The Neir Team mission is to ‘make every client a client for life.'” — Stacy Neir, The Neir Team and one of Denver's top Realtors

DENVER, CO, USA, March 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Another indicator of being a consistent high performer, The Neir Team – Stacy Neir, Alex Neir and Laura Fuller – have earned the prestigious Titanium Award from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors.The Titanium Awards is bestowed on Realtors who sell between $30-39 million in a calendar year. In 2019, The Neir Team represented 69 clients, a mix of buyers and sellers.“The Neir Team mission is to ‘make every client a client for life,’” said Realtor Stacy Neir . “We are so appreciative of our clients and their referrals and repeat business. They are an integral to our reaching this milestone.”“Our client loyalty speaks volumes and we are honored that with our clients we have achieved our most successful year in our 17-year history,” said Realtor Alex Neir In addition to being a Titanium Award recipient, The Neir Team is the second-highest producing team at Kentwood City Properties.Another of The Neir Team’s priorities is supporting the Denver community. Along with other community service projects, the Neir Team founded “Givetoberfest” in 2018 to blend all the fun of Oktoberfest with raising money for nonprofit organizations.“In our inaugural year we raised money for Impact 360 and for Denver Public Schools in 2019,” said Realtor Laura Fuller. “This is every bit as important to us helping our valued clients achieve their real estate goals.”About The Neir TeamThe Neir Team is one of Denver's premier real estate teams. Throughout their distinguished 17-year career in the residential real estate business, they have garnered numerous sales production awards which places them among the upper echelon of real estate teams in Denver, Colorado and nationwide. The Neir Team consists of Stacy Neir, Alex Neir and Laura Fuller.# # #



