As Businesses Face Emerging Threats SiriusIQ Asks, 'Will Your Business Survive or Thrive?'
SiriusIQ's cloud-born, pattern-based AI solutions offer businesses the agility to pivot and thrive.NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Coronavirus Pandemic grips the world, businesses are now forced to deal with the effects,
scrambling to protect their business, their employees and their communities.
“The current pandemic is another example of the extreme challenge and pressure businesses are
feeling and will continue to feel. It's forcing business leaders to re-think everything. SiriusIQ was
designed from day one as a cloud-born culture, a digitally connected, fully remote organization; still
100% functional and operational. We want all of our customers and partners to make this transition.”
Heather Field, Managing Partner.
SiriusIQ's Digital Labor Automation enables businesses to optimize and scale Businesses looking to
get ahead of the curve can automate and optimize simultaneously, all while reducing employee
strain. SiriusIQ transforms a business's architecture to one that scales globally, stays secure, and can
be dynamically optimized for performance during a time when these key elements are vital to the
survival of businesses across all industries.
"As businesses rapidly respond to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be dramatic
changes in many industries, rapidly changing data and data streams, key personnel working
remotely, travel and meeting restrictions, and so forth. The SiriusIQ platform can handle and analyze
information in such an unpredictable environment and allow you to respond quickly and effectively.
Unfortunately, we are in such a time where business survival may depend on it." Advised Dr. Marty
Kohn, CEO and Chief Executive Scientist at MedPredixAI, LLC.
SiriusIQ Cloud Correct is designed to enable the rapid migration of applications and data to Microsoft
Azure cloud, allowing businesses to be prepared to pivot with changing customer demands and to
take full advantage of Azure data services. Existing Windows and Linux based apps are replicated on
the secure Azure cloud without disrupting, changing or modifying the source system. Applications
with little to no API will evolve to be fully API-driven with Cloud Correct, allowing them to take full
advantage of a cloud-based environment. Faster, seamless, implementation ensures zero downtime
for businesses ready to transition towards a scalable, more flexible computing solution.
"One use case for SiriusIQ is filling the void in remote trading support of major banks’ contingency
plans of having key traders work from home,” said Raymond Raggi, Management Services Executive
at SiriusIQ. "Leveraging Azure and AI, SiriusIQ is used to efficiently support high volumes of data and
transactions while providing the necessary security operations required. SiriusIQ enables access to
additional information traders need to ensure informed decisions to minimize risk and maintain
effective communications with clientele."
Cloud Correct enables business process automation and orchestration in a secure and
scalable cloud instance. To find out more about how SiriusIQ’s Cloud Correct solution can
protect and revolutionize your business, sign up to register for an informational webinar to
be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 2pm est.
Download the Cloud Correct Data Sheet and learn more at www.siriusiq.com.
Media Contact: press-inquiry@siriusiq.com
Sales Contact: sales@siriusiq.com or Ashley Keeley (akeeley@siriusiq.com)
Ashley Keeley
SiriusIQ
+1 813-957-4754
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.