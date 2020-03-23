As Businesses Face Emerging Threats SiriusIQ Asks, 'Will Your Business Survive or Thrive?'

SiriusIQ

SiriusIQ's cloud-born, pattern-based AI solutions offer businesses the agility to pivot and thrive.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Coronavirus Pandemic grips the world, businesses are now forced to deal with the effects,scrambling to protect their business, their employees and their communities.“The current pandemic is another example of the extreme challenge and pressure businesses arefeeling and will continue to feel. It's forcing business leaders to re-think everything. SiriusIQ wasdesigned from day one as a cloud-born culture, a digitally connected, fully remote organization; still100% functional and operational. We want all of our customers and partners to make this transition.”Heather Field, Managing Partner.SiriusIQ's Digital Labor Automation enables businesses to optimize and scale Businesses looking toget ahead of the curve can automate and optimize simultaneously, all while reducing employeestrain. SiriusIQ transforms a business's architecture to one that scales globally, stays secure, and canbe dynamically optimized for performance during a time when these key elements are vital to thesurvival of businesses across all industries."As businesses rapidly respond to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be dramaticchanges in many industries, rapidly changing data and data streams, key personnel workingremotely, travel and meeting restrictions, and so forth. The SiriusIQ platform can handle and analyzeinformation in such an unpredictable environment and allow you to respond quickly and effectively.Unfortunately, we are in such a time where business survival may depend on it." Advised Dr. MartyKohn, CEO and Chief Executive Scientist at MedPredixAI, LLC.SiriusIQ Cloud Correct is designed to enable the rapid migration of applications and data to MicrosoftAzure cloud, allowing businesses to be prepared to pivot with changing customer demands and totake full advantage of Azure data services. Existing Windows and Linux based apps are replicated onthe secure Azure cloud without disrupting, changing or modifying the source system. Applicationswith little to no API will evolve to be fully API-driven with Cloud Correct, allowing them to take fulladvantage of a cloud-based environment. Faster, seamless, implementation ensures zero downtimefor businesses ready to transition towards a scalable, more flexible computing solution."One use case for SiriusIQ is filling the void in remote trading support of major banks’ contingencyplans of having key traders work from home,” said Raymond Raggi, Management Services Executiveat SiriusIQ. "Leveraging Azure and AI, SiriusIQ is used to efficiently support high volumes of data andtransactions while providing the necessary security operations required. SiriusIQ enables access toadditional information traders need to ensure informed decisions to minimize risk and maintaineffective communications with clientele."Cloud Correct enables business process automation and orchestration in a secure andscalable cloud instance. To find out more about how SiriusIQ’s Cloud Correct solution canprotect and revolutionize your business, sign up to register for an informational webinar tobe held on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 2pm est.Download the Cloud Correct Data Sheet and learn more at www.siriusiq.com Media Contact: press-inquiry@siriusiq.comSales Contact: sales@siriusiq.com or Ashley Keeley (akeeley@siriusiq.com)



