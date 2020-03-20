NEVIS STILL HAS NO CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19

We're with you

“BETTER SAFE THAN SORRY” APPROACH ADOPTED AS GOVERNMENT NOW CANCELS ALL LARGE EVENTS

CHARLESTOWN , LONDON, NEVIS , March 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charlestown, Nevis – There are still currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and the government is taking all necessary steps to keep it this way.This morning, The Premier of Nevis, The Honourable Mark Brantley, took the precaution of cancelling 2 major events where large crowds normally gather as a response the ongoing risk of Coronavirus despite the island having no confirmed cases to date.This follows the travel advisories in effect for persons travelling from China, Italy, Iran, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Spain who will all be subjected to a 14-day quarantine period following screening at the port of entry.The cancellation of these events along with increasing surveillance at ports of entry, training and equipping healthcare workers, and education of the general public on how to protect themselves, their families and the wider Nevisian community by preventing infection is a top priority.Jadine Yarde, CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) stated,“Our world is being impacted by this pandemic. Although we have all been severely impacted in one way or another, we are all in this together.While there are no confirmed cases on St. Kitts or Nevis at this time, the Federation is making every effort to safeguard citizens and travellers and the plan to do so is evolving in accordance with all world health organizations. Our website and social media platforms have the most up to date information concerning restrictions to and from our island.The Nevis Tourism Authority will continue to be communicative and transparent as news emerges and we invite you to visit the www.nevisisland.com website for any and all information.We wish the very best for all of our repeat visitors and those interested in the destination. We hope that as things begin to subside, you will keep Nevis in mind as we have plenty to offer and we are waiting for you when the time is right.Media Contact:Jane HansomDirectorSponge MarketingJane@spongemarketing.com



