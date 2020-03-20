MARK FREEMAN HONORED WITH AIRPLAY DIRECT’S 7th ANNUAL “ICONIC INNOVATOR” AWARD

Mark Freeman Ralph Stanley Mark Freeman David Freeman

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, USA, March 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- AirPlay Direct is pleased to announce that Mark Freeman, President of Rebel Records, has been honored with AirPlay Direct’s “Iconic Innovator” Award - 2020. AirPlay Direct's "Iconic Innovator" Award honors the visionaries who have openly embraced digital innovation in the music industry. The AirPlay Direct "Iconic Innovator" Award is presented annually to the member of AirPlay Direct that has proven vision and best executes upon the opportunities that digital innovation in the music industry has and continues to create.“Mark’s keen eye for talent, and unique approach to business has and continues to help competently shape and define the Bluegrass genre of today. His skill and ability in navigating through disruptive changes in the industry is a true testament, and a commendable example of how to not only survive, but how to thrive in the digital-era," said Lynda Weingartz, CEO - AirPlay Direct. "As President of Rebel Records, Mark’s many notable successes and achievements over the years puts him in a class reserved for only the very best in our industry. AirPlay Direct is pleased and proud to honor Mark Freeman with our ‘Iconic Innovator’ Award for 2020.”“What an honor to be named the 2020 AirPlay Direct ‘Iconic Innovator’," states Mark Freeman, President - Rebel Records. "When I started working alongside my father, David Freeman, in 1998, we could not have imagined what the music industry would be like today. Thankfully, we at Rebel have been able to keep pace with the changes in part thanks to the good and important work of AirPlay Direct.Freeman goes on to say, "All of us here at Rebel Records are grateful for the important work that AirPlay Direct does and look forward to continuing to work with Robert and Lynda as we continue to stay current in the industry. Traditional Bluegrass is our passion and we are excited to share the music of the founders of Bluegrass, as well as, new up and coming talent!“I am so proud that Mark has been named an AirPlay Direct ‘Iconic Innovator’," says David Freeman, Rebel Records. "Now that he has taken over the day to day running of Rebel Records, he has been working hard to staying true to my passion, producing the best Traditional Bluegrass around. Mark continues to work hard on a daily basis to keep Rebel Records current with the industry. When I first started I was mailing LPs to stations, and now, thanks to AirPlay Direct, Mark is able to make Rebel’s music available to DJs all over the world!”About Rebel Records: Rebel Records is the leading independent record label dedicated to promoting and preserving Traditional Bluegrass music. Known for innovation and excellence since 1960, Rebel has introduced many of the most important artists of the genre, from the Country Gentlemen and Seldom Scene to the Steep Canyon Rangers, Blue Highway, Lonesome River Band and IIIrd Tyme Out. In addition to its cutting edge presence in Contemporary Bluegrass, the label has also been a home for legendary traditional artists like Ralph Stanley, Del McCoury and Dave Evans. Rebel’s current roster includes Peter Rowan, Larry Sparks, Big Country Bluegrass, Band of Ruhks, The Price Sisters and High Fidelity.About AirPlay Direct: AirPlay Direct is the premiere digital delivery / distribution company, brand and platform for engaging radio and airplay worldwide. AirPlay Direct is a professional B2B music business environment for artists, labels, publishing companies, radio promotion firms, PR / Media firms, etc.AirPlay Direct currently has over 11,000 radio station members in 90+ countries and serves over 44,000 artist / label members globally on a daily basis. AirPlay Direct currently operates and services the largest global independent radio distribution network in the world with respect to Americana, Bluegrass, Folk, Blues, Alt. Country, Roots Music, etc. AirPlayDirect.comAirPlay Direct offers a variety of specialized professional services to work your music and brand to global radio, but specialize and EXCEL at advanced strategies and promotions for global radio. The APD Eco-System is an amazing business platform for artists, labels, managers, etc., to securely and effectively deliver, market and promote their music to radio stations around the world.About Collective Evolution: Collective Evolution is a boutique, high-end entertainment and media consulting firm. Our clients include recording artists, record labels, record producers, management companies and radio promotion / PR firms. We deliver creative consultative services and customized business solutions to our clients based upon their specific needs and goals.



