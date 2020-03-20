New Food Drop-Off Location in Colorado Springs

WCG Drop-Off Location

A new food donation location for Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado is now located in the Flying Horse community at WCG, a tax and accounting firm.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- WCG Inc., a tax and accounting firm, becomes an official donation drop off location for Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado. At a time of need for families living in a new normal, the firm is working to give back to the community that is also called home. Tina Watson, CPA, founding Partner of WCG, “We recently learned that northern Colorado Springs did not have a convenient drop-off location for donated food items. We were surprised, and immediately contacted Care and Share to set up a location.”According to the website, Care and Share exists to ensure that the one-in-eight Southern Coloradans at risk of hunger have access to enough healthy and nutritious food to thrive. The organization continues by stating that children without adequate access to food cannot develop successfully, families cannot plan for their future, and seniors find it more difficult to remain independent.People are encouraged to drop off their non-perishable items at WCG, located at 2393 Flying Horse Club Drive just off of Highway 83, in the Flying Horse subdivision of Colorado Springs. A drop-slot is also available for after hours donors. This location will give community members additional convenience to assist others in this time of need.WCG has also scheduled a community blood drive on Friday, April 10. Contact WCG for additional details.



