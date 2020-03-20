Minister Shahid sends Independence Day greetings to Foreign Minister of Tunisia

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives, His Excellency Abdulla Shahid sends a message of felicitations to His Excellency Noureddine Erray, Minister of Foreign of the Republic of Tunisia.

Minister’s message reads as follows:

“It is my pleasure to extend my sincere greetings to Your Excellency, the Government, and the people of Tunisia, on the joyous occasion of your Independence Day.

Let me also express my best wishes for the peace and prosperity of Tunisia, and my earnest hope that the cordial relations between our two countries will continue in the years ahead.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.”



