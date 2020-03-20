Vanessa Judelman of Mosaic People Development to be Featured on Close Up Radio

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you are like most leaders out there, you are likely facing constant change, a heavy workload, high expectations to deliver results and the expectation to coach and develop your team. To learn what it takes to lead in today’s fast paced world.

Vanessa Judelman is the author of Mastering Leadership: What it Takes to Lead in Today’s Fast Paced World, where she offers strategies become an extraordinary leader, even under the most stressful conditions.

“Leadership requires courage because the leader sets the tone,” says Vanessa. “You make or break a person's experience at work. People leave leaders not organizations, and so you have to consciously come into work every day and think about the tone that you're setting.”

Mastering Leadership shares the wisdom of twelve executives who speak frankly about the challenging yet fulfilling journey of mastering leadership and contains countless stories of everyday leaders who have applied her approach to achieve excellent results.

And the book is practical. Readers can assess their current leadership effectiveness; the book includes three assessments and an action plan.

The founder of Mosaic People Development, Vanessa has been developing leaders for 20 years. She was a leader herself for 15 years supervising high-performing teams.

“I've always been drawn to this work because you can really make an impact and see a ripple effect,” says Vanessa. “You wouldn't give your kid car keys and say go drive, but that’s what most organizations do with their leaders. They’ve been promoted into a role in which they lack confidence. They don't have the tools they need to do a good job. That's where I come in. I provide leaders with the skills to lead.”

Vanessa works with her clients for a minimum of eight months on “the three pillars:” know yourself; manage your team; lead your business.

“You can't learn how to be a leader at a conference. You have to make it habitual and integrate new skills in a way that’s deliberate but also gradual. “says Vanessa. “Just because someone is a CEO doesn't mean they don't lack confidence or question their decisions. How to execute strategically, prioritize, delegate, and lead change all starts with self-awareness.”

Close Up Radio will feature Vanessa Judelman in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on March 24th at 12pm EDT and with Jim Masters on March 31st at 12pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

Mastering Leadership: What it Takes to Lead in Today’s Fast Paced World is available on Amazon

For more information, visit www.mosaicpd.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.