Questex Postpones World Tea Conference + Expo 2020 Amid COVID-19 Epidemic

Event Rescheduled for October 15-18, 2020, in Denver, Colorado

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex , the parent company of World Tea Conference + Expo , today announced it has been forced to postpone the event due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Originally scheduled to run June 8-11, 2020, World Tea Conference + Expo has been rescheduled to October 15-18, 2020, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado.

“We are facing an unprecedented health situation,” said Paul Miller, CEO of World Tea Conference + Expo parent company, Questex. “The Federal government has asked that no more than 10 people gather in one place due to COVID-19, and the Governor of Colorado has recommended the cancellation of all public gatherings of more than 250 people . Due to the COVID-19 circumstances, we are forced to postpone World Tea Conference + Expo. We recognize the impact that the postponement has on the tea community. Our exhibitors, sponsors and speakers put in an enormous amount of work preparing for the event. This will be the first time in 18 years the event has been forced to postpone. However, the health and safety of the tea community, and the broader community, is vitally important and it makes the event postponement unavoidable.”

For 18 years, World Tea Conference + Expo has been the hub for tea industry professionals to come together with their passion of tea to learn, grow their businesses, and network with their peers, while building lasting partnerships and friendships. The event features more than 200 exhibits and hundreds of new tea products, 50+ educational sessions and workshops, 65 speakers and an industry awards ceremony. Several thousand professionals and businesses from the international tea and beverage industry will attend, including buyers and decision makers from restaurants and bars, foodservice, retail, grocery, hotels, spas, and tea and coffeehouses, among others.

For more information on World Tea Conference + Expo, visit https://worldteaexpo.com .

About World Tea Conference + Expo

World Tea Conference + Expo is the key annual event for the specialty tea market, that offers education essential for tea shop owners, retailers and hospitality professionals, e-commerce business owners, distributors, manufacturers and aspiring entrepreneurs; and provides an important venue for exhibitors to showcase the latest products to the industry. World Tea Conference + Expo is part of the Bar & Restaurant Group, a division of Questex Hospitality, which also produces World Tea Academy , and daily content on WorldTeaNews.com.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

