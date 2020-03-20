Albertsons Companies Pharmacies Waive Fees for Prescription Delivery Services

New policy effective immediately, until May 1, 2020; Fee waiver policy includes same and next day deliveries and mail delivery; Excludes 1- or 2-hour rush delivery orders

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albertsons Companies announced today it will waive delivery fees for same-day and next-day deliveries, as well as for mail deliveries until May 1, 2020 to help customers have convenient access to their medications during the COVID-19 pandemic that is taking a toll on public health and safety.

“We are waiving prescription delivery fees to help our customers manage their medication needs during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, which can make it challenging for people to visit our stores,” said Mark Panzer, Senior Vice President, Albertsons Companies Pharmacy Health and Wellness. “This step is in line with our mission at Albertsons Companies to take care of our patients, help them achieve their health and wellness goals, and secure the best care available.”

"Albertsons' Co. has been a trusted and valued partner for ScriptDrop over the last few years," said Nick Potts, CEO of ScriptDrop. "We're proud of their decision to offer waived delivery fees to their patients and honored to be a part of the solution to keeppatients healthy during this stressful time."

This announcement represents the latest in a series of actions Albertsons Companies is taking to address the challenges of COVID-19, including:

Albertsons Companies and Albertsons Companies Foundation have pledged $3 million and launched a major fundraiser to help feed families in need during the COVID-19 crisis

Asking customers to respect dedicated shopping hours for senior citizens and other at-risk populations

Adjusting store hours to give teams the time they need to restock shelves and get ready to serve their community

Creating “Contact Free” delivery procedures so that delivery drivers can sign for our customers when delivering orders

Patients should consult their local pharmacy for pricing on 1- or 2-hour rush deliveries, as this service will continue to have delivery fees.

Albertsons Cos. will reevaluate delivery pricing after May 1 based on the latest developments with the COVID-19 outbreak.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc. is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, with both a strong local presence and national scale. Albertsons Cos. operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs.

About ScriptDrop

ScriptDrop’s team of healthcare experts have revolutionized prescription delivery by seamlessly connecting pharmacies to a network of trained, professional couriers. Established in 2017, ScriptDrop partners with pharmacies, health systems and couriers to ensure patients get their needed medication as safely and efficiently as possible. With delivery options across all 50 states, ScriptDrop is the first medication delivery program that integrates directly into the pharmacists’ workflow in an effort to reduce medication abandonment and improve patient outcomes. ScriptDrop is based in Columbus, Ohio with a mission to help one billion patients, one prescription at a time.

