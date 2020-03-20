Dr. Marisa Montecalvo and Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC explain what you need to know about COVID-19

Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC

Infectious Disease expert Dr. Marisa Montecalvo and Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC partner to explain what you need to know about COVID-19

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC (“CCPHP”), partnered with Infectious Disease expert Marisa Montecalvo, MD, to share important COVID-19 outbreak information through a “ Be in the Know about COVID-19 ” Q&A webinar.CCPHP is a leading membership-based (or “concierge”) practice conversion and support company. In an effort to provide a platform where questions can be answered by an Infectious Disease expert, CCPHP expanded its Q&A webinar to be open to the public, in addition to its Members and CCPHP partner physicians.“Castle Connolly is pleased to have partnered with Dr. Montecalvo, who has been working closely on the COVID-19 outbreak,” stated CCPHP President and COO, Dean McElwain. “Her extensive history researching infectious disease states coupled with her impressive professional background makes her an excellent resource for both our concierge Members and our partner physicians.”Dr. Montecalvo, is a Professor of Medicine within the Division of Infectious Diseases Department of Medicine at New York Medical College. She serves as the Director of Health Services at New York Medical College, as well as the Deputy Commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Health. In her presentation she touched upon the inception of the disease, its similarities to SARS, precautionary measures for both physicians and patients and commented on popular COVID-19 myths as well as the longevity of the COVID-19 pandemic.In her presentation, Dr. Montecalvo emphasized several precautionary measures that healthcare workers and patients can take to mitigate the spread of COVID-19."Be very careful about what you’re doing, what you’re touching,” said Dr. Monecalvo. “Regularly disinfect your hands. Break the cycle of getting transient organisms onto your hands. The problem when things get on to your hands is that your hands are often near your mouth and are frequently near your eyes. These are ways in which we self-inoculate.”Dr. Montecalvo noted that COVID-19’s longevity is still unknown, but she hypothesized that it would take several incubation periods (a single incubation period as we understand it now lasts for approximately 14 days) for us to begin to see a slow in its exponential progression. In the interim, she urged that people continue to practice social distancing and practice proper hygiene to disrupt the cycle and spread of COVID-19.Access the fully recorded Q&A webinar now by visit CCPHP.net/news to learn precautionary tips, gain helpful resources, and to understand the inception of COVID-19 and its transmission.

Be in the Know about COVID-19



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.