The Gazprom Neft Omsk Refinery is improving efficiency in its production of diesel fuels

Work is now complete on the modernisation of a three-million-tonne diesel hydrotreatment facility at the Gazprom Neft Omsk Refinery. Works undertaken have facilitated a 10-percent increase in the production of diesel fuels at that facility which accounts for more than one third of all diesel fuel produced at the Omsk Refinery. Improving the efficiency of existing facilities forms part of the plant’s RUB300-billion development programme, under implementation by Gazprom Neft since 2008.

One element of modernising this facility has involved plant specialists replacing pumping and heat-exchanging equipment. Investment in this initiative has reached more than RUB800 million. In addition to this, the plant is due to complete construction of a new 2.5‑million-tonne-capacity diesel-fuel hydrotreatment and de-waxing facility by 2021.

“In developing the plant, we are not only commissioning new facilities and complexes, but are also modernising existing capacity, deploying new refining technologies and digital control systems. Targeted efficiency improvements will allow the Omsk Refinery to joint international market leaders in terms of refining depth.” Oleg Belyavsky General Director, Gazprom Neft Omsk Refinery