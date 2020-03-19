The Gazprom Neft Omsk Refinery is improving efficiency in its production of diesel fuels
Work is now complete on the modernisation of a three-million-tonne diesel hydrotreatment facility at the Gazprom Neft Omsk Refinery. Works undertaken have facilitated a
One element of modernising this facility has involved plant specialists replacing pumping and heat-exchanging equipment. Investment in this initiative has reached more than RUB800 million. In addition to this, the plant is due to complete construction of a new 2.5‑million-tonne-capacity diesel-fuel hydrotreatment and de-waxing facility by 2021.
“In developing the plant, we are not only commissioning new facilities and complexes, but are also modernising existing capacity, deploying new refining technologies and digital control systems. Targeted efficiency improvements will allow the Omsk Refinery to joint international market leaders in terms of refining depth.”
Oleg Belyavsky General Director, Gazprom Neft Omsk Refinery
Gazprom Neft is currently involved in a full-scale modernisation programme at its Omsk refinery, involving cumulative investment of more than RUB300 billion. The first stage of this modernisation has involved the construction and reconstruction of key technological facilities, allowing the complete transition to the production of Euro-5 fuels, significantly improving energy efficiency and environmental friendliness in production. The implementation of the second phase of the modernisation programme is ongoing, as a result of which refining depth (the “conversion rate”) and light product yield will increase to match the highest international standards.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.