Hemp Seeds Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Description
Hemp seeds, or hemp hearts, are the seeds of the hemp plant, or Cannabis sativa. Although marijuana comes from the same plant, hemp seeds only contain a trace amount of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, and they will not get you high. In fact, hemp seeds are safe and very healthy to eat.Hemp Seeds are a gift of nature. They are the most nutritious seed in the world.
Hemp Seeds are a complete protein. They have the most concentrated balance of proteins, essential fats, vitamins and enzymes combined with a relative absence of sugar, starches and saturated fats. Hemp Seeds are one of nature's perfect foods - a Super Food. This is one of the most potent foods available, supporting optimal health and well-being, for life. Raw hemp provides a broad spectrum of health benefits, including: weight loss, increased and sustained energy, rapid recovery from disease or injury, lowered cholesterol and blood pressure, reduced inflammation, improvement in circulation and immune system as well as natural blood sugar control.
At the same time, we classify Hemp Seeds according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
Market Segment as follows:
Key Companies
Manitoba Harvest
Hemp Oil Canada
Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech
Canah International
GIGO Food
North American Hemp & Grain Co.
Naturally Splendid
Yunnan Industrial Hemp
Agropro
GFR Ingredients Inc.
Navitas Organics
HempFlax
Yishutang
BAFA neu GmbH
Deep Nature Project
Green source organics
Aos Products
Suyash Herbs
Market by Type
Whole Hemp Seed
Hulled Hemp Seed
Hemp Seed Oil
Hemp Protein Powder
Others
Market by Application
Hemp Seed Cakes
Hemp Oil
Others
By Region
Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Hemp Seeds company.
Key Content of Chapters as follows (Including and can be customized) :
Part 1:
Market Overview, Development, and Segment by Type, Application & Region
Part 2:
Global Market by company, Type, Application & Geography
Part 3-4:
Asia-Pacific Market by company, Type, Application & Geography
Part 5-6:
Europe Market by company, Type, Application & Geography
Part 7-8:
North America Market by company, Type, Application & Geography
Part 9-10:
South America Market by company, Type, Application & Geography
Part 11-12:
Middle East & Africa Market by company, Type, Application & Geography
Part 13:
Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin etc.
Part 14:
Conclusion
