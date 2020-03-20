Hemp Seeds Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Hemp Seeds -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

Hemp seeds, or hemp hearts, are the seeds of the hemp plant, or Cannabis sativa. Although marijuana comes from the same plant, hemp seeds only contain a trace amount of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, and they will not get you high. In fact, hemp seeds are safe and very healthy to eat.Hemp Seeds are a gift of nature. They are the most nutritious seed in the world.

Hemp Seeds are a complete protein. They have the most concentrated balance of proteins, essential fats, vitamins and enzymes combined with a relative absence of sugar, starches and saturated fats. Hemp Seeds are one of nature's perfect foods - a Super Food. This is one of the most potent foods available, supporting optimal health and well-being, for life. Raw hemp provides a broad spectrum of health benefits, including: weight loss, increased and sustained energy, rapid recovery from disease or injury, lowered cholesterol and blood pressure, reduced inflammation, improvement in circulation and immune system as well as natural blood sugar control.

At the same time, we classify Hemp Seeds according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Market Segment as follows:

Key Companies

Manitoba Harvest

Hemp Oil Canada

Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech

Canah International

GIGO Food

North American Hemp & Grain Co.

Naturally Splendid

Yunnan Industrial Hemp

Agropro

GFR Ingredients Inc.

Navitas Organics

HempFlax

Yishutang

BAFA neu GmbH

Deep Nature Project

Green source organics

Aos Products

Suyash Herbs

Market by Type

Whole Hemp Seed

Hulled Hemp Seed

Hemp Seed Oil

Hemp Protein Powder

Others



Market by Application

Hemp Seed Cakes

Hemp Oil

Others

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Hemp Seeds company.



