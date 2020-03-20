Sales of Soil Stabilization Materials to Expand at 6% CAGR Through 2027; China to Reign Supremacy, Says a New Fact.MR Study

Governments are focusing on maintaining superior quality of roads to prevent road accidents. Soil stabilization materials that enhance the overall performance and strength of soil are thus witnessing robust growth.

/EIN News/ -- Dubai, UAE, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advancement in infrastructure and an increasing number of government incentives are attributing to an upsurge in the demand for soil stabilization materials. Projecting the market growth at a robust CAGR of 6% during 2019 – 2027, a new Fact.MR Study provides an inclusive analysis of the soil stabilization materials market . The growth is further complemented by increasing sports activities such as Tour de France and Moto GP racing, which are expected to positively impact the demand.

Soil Stabilization Materials Market - Key Takeaways

Minerals & stabilizers based soil stabilization material to remain at the forefront by accounting for more than 1/3 rd of market value.

of market value. Lime and polymers are witnessing a rise in usage on the back of cost-effectiveness and longer operational life.

Industrial applications to drive nearly half of total sales. An upsurge in the demand for effective transportation will significantly drive sales for roads & runways.

Invigorated by the blooming real estate investments, China to reign regional supremacy with over 1/3 rd of global market share.

of global market share. Pegged by favorable government initiatives in infrastructure development, Europe and North America are expected to be lucrative markets.

Soil Stabilization Materials Market - Key Driving Factors

Significant advancements in the building & construction sector and increasing real estate investments are burgeoning demand for soil stabilization materials.

Surge in agricultural activities coupled with the need for high agricultural productivity is bolstering the market growth.

Soil Stabilization Materials Market - Key Restraint

Already-developed and established infrastructure in the US, Germany, the UK, and Japan in public, commercial, and transport sectors tends to dampen prospects of new construction activities, thereby limiting demand for soil stabilization materials.

Competition Landscape of Soil Stabilization Materials Market

The global soil stabilization materials market represents a highly fragmented nature with numerous regional and global producers. Some key players studied in the report include, but not limited to, Graymont Limited, Carmuse, Low & Bonar PLC, Tensar Corporation, Boral Limited, Adelaide Brighton Limited, Sibelco Australia Ltd., and Ube Industries, Ltd., among others. These key players are focussing on capacity expansion through mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions.

About the Report

Fact.MR presents a detailed and unbiased analysis of the global soil stabilization materials market, presenting historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period of 2019-2027. The study divulges essential insights on the soil stabilization materials market on the basis of material type (minerals & stabilizers, {lime, fly ash, portland cement, and others}, others {agricultural waste sludge & slag and salts} and polymers) and application (industrial {roads & runways and landfills}, non-agriculture {sports, residential and others} and agriculture) across six major regions.

