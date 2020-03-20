Mohawk Group's Fulfillment Platform Made Available to Amazon FBA Sellers Impacted by COVID-19 Crisis

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MWK) the tech-enabled, consumer products company, announced today that in light of the current COVID-19 FBA fulfillment challenges facing sellers on Amazon’s Marketplace, Mohawk is making available its AIMEE software platform to facilitate deliveries during these unprecedented times. Today, Mohawk is one of the largest Amazon sellers armed with a proprietary third party logistics network that is able to cover approximately 93% of the US population in one to two days Prime certified shipping.

Yaniv Sarig, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mohawk Group, stated, “During these difficult times it is incumbent on us all to do our part to help alleviate the challenges currently facing everyone. Making the Mohawk AIMEE platform available to sellers who rely on Amazon’s fulfillment services will allow them to maintain operations, while freeing up Amazon to focus on delivering essential products, and all of this ultimately allowing consumers to stay at home and safe.”

In a post to its Amazon Services Seller Forums, Amazon stated in part: "We are closely monitoring the developments of COVID-19 and its impact on our customers, selling partners, and employees. We are seeing increased online shopping, and as a result some products such as household staples and medical supplies are out of stock. With this in mind, we are temporarily prioritizing household staples, medical supplies, and other high-demand products coming into our fulfillment centers so that we can more quickly receive, restock, and deliver these products to customers. For products other than these, we have temporarily disabled shipment creation. We are taking a similar approach with retail vendors. This will be in effect today through April 5, 2020, and we will let you know once we resume regular operations. Shipments created before today will be received at fulfillment centers. We understand this is a change to your business, and we did not take this decision lightly. We are working around the clock to increase capacity and yesterday announced 133 that we are opening 100,000 new full- and part-time positions in our fulfillment centers across the US. We appreciate your understanding as we prioritize the above products for our customers."



For further information please contact Sam Appelbaum , Head of Business Development & SaaS, at Sam@Mohawkgp.com

