Investment Losses During Recent Market Crisis May Be Recoverable

HOUSTON, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As investors throughout the US are grappling with financial losses as markets remain volatile in the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Shepherd, Smith, Edwards & Kantas (SSEK Law Firm) continues to assist in the recovery of their investment losses. While market response may not be in your stockbroker's control, there may be other factors at play contributing to your losses, including fraud or negligence. You may be able to recover your money if any of the following occurred:



Unsuitable investment recommendations

Failure to execute trades and orders

Poor investment advice

Failure to recommend the sale of a stock

Unauthorized trading

Failure to supervise

Overconcentration

Churning

Investing your money in riskier investments than what you agreed to

Trades made for the purposes of earning commissions instead of your best interests

Selling you unregistered securities

Employing an investment strategy that was too aggressive for your portfolio or investment goals

Breach of contract

Selling away

Misrepresentations and omissions

Failure to take the necessary steps to safeguard your investments during COVID-19

If you suspect you’ve been a victim of broker fraud, here are some steps you can take:

Reach out to your stockbroker and/or broker-dealer to talk about your concerns. It is important that you notify your brokerage firm as soon as possible if you believe fraud or negligence may be at play. Begin compiling all documents and information related to the suspected fraud. Contact SSEK Law Firm immediately so we can help you determine whether you have grounds for a case through a complimentary consultation. An investor fraud complaint is not the type of case that you want to pursue without experienced legal help. The chance of financial recovery is much stronger if you have an experienced stockbroker fraud law firm representing you. Also, filing an individual fraud or negligence claim, rather than going in on a class action securities fraud case if that is an option, gives you the best chance of maximizing your recovery.

Even as SSEK Law Firm takes the necessary steps to help “flatten the curve” and protect our team and our clients from COVID-19, our investment fraud lawyers are here for investors. We work with clients throughout the US and have recovered millions of dollars on investors’ behalf.

Contact Info – 800-259-9010

Sam Edwards: sedwards@sseklaw.com

Kirk Smith: ksmith@sseklaw.com



