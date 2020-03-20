Flushing Bank Announces Plan to Support Customers, Businesses, and Communities Impacted by The Coronavirus

/EIN News/ -- UNIONDALE, N.Y., March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), announced today its plan to support its customers impacted by the spread of the coronavirus. The initiatives are designed to relieve some of the pressures created by recent events on customers who may be affected by loss of work or loss of business revenue.



“These are unprecedented and fluid circumstances that we are dealing with as a world, a nation, and a community. We are already seeing the far-reaching impact of the coronavirus on our employees, along with the individuals, families, and communities we serve,” said John R. Buran President and CEO of Flushing Bank. “Management remains actively engaged in guiding the Company through these unprecedented events. As a community bank, it is our job to partner with our communities and provide support when it is needed most. In addition to offering our full line of products and services, we have implemented initiatives to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus on our ability to conduct business and service our customers. We have recently enhanced our online and mobile banking services for consumers and small businesses so they can access their account information when, where, and how they choose. Our 24-hour ATMs and Video Banker services are available at all of our branches. And, as a preferred SBA Lender, we can also implement any emergency plans enacted by the U.S. Government.”

“To protect the health and safety of our employees, customers, and communities we have implemented a social distancing policy across all locations, restricted in-person meetings and have instituted a plan to have employees work from home. Additionally, we have reduced some branch hours and have currently closed three branches to allocate our resources as efficiently as possible. This is an extremely fluid situation; therefore, we will review our plan on a regular basis to ensure we are meeting the needs of our customers. We will make additional announcements about the effects of the coronavirus on our business as appropriate.”

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, a New York State—chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank serves consumers, businesses, professionals, corporate clients, and public entities by offering a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services through its banking offices located in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. As a leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. Flushing Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. The Bank also operates an online banking division consisting of iGObanking.com®, which offers competitively priced deposit products to consumers nationwide, and BankPurely®, an eco-friendly, healthier lifestyle community brand.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at http://www.flushingbank.com.

