PetIQ, Inc. Announces Business Update Related to COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- EAGLE, Idaho, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetIQ, Inc. (“PetIQ” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PETQ), a leading pet medication and wellness company, today announced that out of an abundance of caution for its employees and customers in response to COVID-19 all veterinary community clinics and wellness centers will temporarily close effective Friday, March 20, 2020. The Company is continuously monitoring this situation and will reopen its veterinary service locations as soon as practical. PetIQ’s veterinarian products business continues to perform well with full availability of its pet health and wellness items at its retail and e-commerce partners.



“The coronavirus has created an unprecedented situation that requires PetIQ to take action,” commented Cord Christensen, PetIQ’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are prioritizing the health and safety of our veterinarians, associates, customers, and retail partners by temporarily closing our veterinary community clinics and wellness centers to reduce the risk of spreading the virus further. For the immediate future, those employees displaced during this time will be paid to help them support their needs. PetIQ is fortunate that its 100% USA-based manufacturing and distribution centers supporting its veterinarian products business are performing in-line with our budgeted forecasts. Pet parents can provide their pets with preventive wellness with access to our over 2,000 health and wellness items through our retail and e-commerce partners, although near-term they will experience a gap in our veterinary wellness services.”

The Company has also proactively drawn against its Revolving Credit Facility as a precautionary measure to provide financial flexibility given the uncertainties in the marketplace as a result of COVID-19. With this draw the Company has liquidity in excess of $50 million with no meaningful maturities due until July of 2024.

Investor Relations Contact:

ICR

Jeff Sonnek

646-277-1263

jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com

Media Relations Contact:

ICR

Cory Ziskind

646-277-1232

cory.ziskind@icrinc.com





