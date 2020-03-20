Brunswick Temporarily Suspending Production due to Coronavirus

/EIN News/ -- METTAWA, Ill., March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC), today announced that it will suspend production at certain of its propulsion and boat operations over the next few weeks in response to the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19). This is being done in the best interest of the safety and health of our employees as well as to better balance production levels with some projected near-term global market weakness. Largely due to our current inventory position, our view of in-transit stock and good planning with our suppliers, we remain confident in our ability to meet market needs and continue our distribution capabilities during this period.

“The outbreak and rapid proliferation of the coronavirus has disrupted the global marine market and our business. The prudent and necessary response to the spread and threat of the virus by national, state and local authorities across the globe has included measures that we believe will influence near-term marine demand and consumer access, said David Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation Chief Executive Officer. “We have and plan to continue diligently following the CDC and other health agency guidelines to protect our organization and we believe that temporarily suspending our production at the major propulsion and boat facilities is consistent with the spirit of these measures and supports the priority we place on the safety and health of our employees and their families. In addition, this action enables us to proactively rebalance supply and demand.”

In response to the coronavirus, Brunswick earlier enacted a broad range of actions that included a work from home program and additional measures to ensure the safety and security of its employees. In addition, the Company recently introduced wage continuation programs to assist employees affected by a coronavirus-related business interruption.

The schedule changes will begin to take effect on Monday, March 23 and are expected to range from 2 to 3 weeks in duration depending on the specific circumstances for each brand, model and operation. The Company intends to continue to staff and support distribution, customer service and other critical operations during this period strictly following the agency guidelines for safe operations.

“We plan to continue monitoring the situation and taking the necessary actions in the best interest of our employees, customers, investors, communities where we operate and all our stakeholders,” concluded Foulkes.

About Brunswick Corporation

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, NAUTIC-ON, OnBoard Boating Club and Rentals. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com.

